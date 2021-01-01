Milan closing in on loan deal with £25m option for Chelsea’s Tomori

The Rossoneri are close to securing the England international centre-back, who will arrive at San Siro on an initial six-month loan

Milan are closing in on a deal that will see them sign defender Fikayo Tomori on loan until the end of the season with a purchase option of £25 million, Goal can confirm.

defender Mohamed Simakan had been the Rossoneri’s primary target, but the Frenchman, who is also a target of , needs surgery and will be sidelined for around two months.

Milan have been following 23-year-old Tomori for some time and only a few details of the deal need to be confirmed before the transfer is made official.

Goal confirmed the interest of the Serie A giants earlier this week and further noted that Premier League sides Newcastle and Leeds were also in competition for the once-capped international.

Born in Canada, the centre-back has been on Chelsea’s books since he was seven, and though he came through the youth system of the Stamford Bridge club, has managed to make only 27 outings for them, scoring two goals.

He has, however, enjoyed numerous loan spells in the Championship, first with then Hull and last season Derby.

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard had insisted on Friday that Tomori would only be allowed to depart the club on a temporary basis.

“He absolutely has a long-term future at this club and we will see if and when he goes out on loan,” the manager said.

“The moment I got close with Fikayo is when I took him on loan to Derby and he was the player of the year and one of the best players in the Championship that year.

“He came back last year, played 20 plus games for us at a young age and then got in the England squad.

“There is a long-term plan for Fikayo in my head about his career here. And if he goes out on loan it will be to enhance his personal development, hopefully, help the team he goes to, and come back as a better player.”

Tomori has featured for the Blues only once in the Premier League this season, playing the second half of his side’s 2-0 defeat by back on September 20.