Mbappe: PSG can't be the same without Neymar

While one star tried to avoid speculation over the Brazilian, another was honest in saying that things would change without him

The drama surrounding Neymar and his rumoured move back to isn’t going away.

Sources have told Goal that PSG would consider an offer from Barcelona that includes Philippe Coutinho, Nelson Semedo and a cash payment of around €50m (£47m/$57m).

And on Sunday, with Neymar not in 's side for their opener against , supporters of the French giants let it be known that they are ready for the Brazilian to be gone.

Signs spotted around the ground said “Neymar Get Out” while the home support were heard chanting foul things about the Brazilian.

Following the match the 27-year-old remained the topic of conversation despite PSG strolling to a 3-0 win to open up their campaign, with two of the club’s stars taking very different approaches when it comes to dealing with the drama.

Defender Marquinhos, an international team-mate of Neymar’s, downplayed the talk and claimed the capital club put all its focus on the pitch and leaves those decisions up to the board.

“Everyone is focused on our game, and our philosophy,” he told Canal +. “The rest, we leave it to the board and Neymar.

“They know very well what to do. We really have to think about the pitch, not the transfers.”

While the defender was in no mood to talk about Neymar, team-mate Kylian Mbappe, who scored his club’s second during Sunday’s win, made it clear that life without Neymar would change things at PSG.

When asked if the club could improve on last year’s showing, Mbappe told Canal+ “It depends, we will try.

“But we will not lie; we must also see what will happen with Neymar.

“It's not the same team without Neymar as it is with him. But we will try to do it for the fans.”

PSG strolled to the Ligue 1 title last season, rolling up 91 points, 15 better than nearest challengers , but the club are still chasing an elusive title.

The French side crashed out in spectacular fashion in each of the last Champions League campaign, falling 3-1 at home to last season having taken a 2-0 win at Old Trafford in the first leg.

That followed on from the club taking a 5-2 aggregate beating at the hands of the year before.