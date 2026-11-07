Chaos at Napoli! Max Allegri press conference cancelled at last minute as crisis deepens ahead of Lazio clash

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Tensions at Napoli have reached a breaking point following the abrupt cancellation of Massimiliano Allegri's pre-match press conference. The decision has cast fresh doubt over the manager's future at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

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Last minute drama in Naples

The atmosphere at Napoli has shifted from concerning to chaotic after the club took the extraordinary step of cancelling Allegri's scheduled press conference just ten minutes before it was due to begin. Reporters had already assembled and camera crews were fully prepared for the media briefing when the sudden U-turn was announced to the stunned press pack.

This unexpected move has significantly intensified speculation regarding Allegri's job security. According to Sky Sport Italia, the order to scrap the event came directly from President Aurelio De Laurentiis.

Crisis retreat begins ahead of crucial Lazio clash

In an effort to restore order, the entire first-team squad has been placed into training retreat at the Castel Volturno complex. This lockdown began on Friday as the team attempts to find solutions ahead of their Sunday morning clash against Lazio.

The fixture comes at a nightmare time for the Partenopei, who are reeling from back-to-back defeats against Juventus in Serie A and a heavy 4-1 loss away to FC Porto in the Champions League.

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Finger pointing in the dressing room

The trip to Porto exposed growing friction within the squad, marked by Matteo Politano's cryptic remark that 'only the Italians' were taking responsibility for their dip in form, alongside a heated on-pitch dispute between Kevin De Bruyne and Lorenzo Lucca.

Next matches NAP Serie A 06:30 LAZ

Allegri was dismissed by Milan at the end of last season after failing to secure Champions League qualification. However, he quickly returned to management in June, signing a three-year contract with Napoli as Antonio Conte's successor.

Struggling Napoli face formidable leaders Lazio

Napoli are enduring a difficult run of form, currently languishing in 10th place in the Serie A table with just 14 points. Their situation is further complicated as they prepare to face the league's standout team so far, table-toppers Lazio, who sit on 28 points having won nine of their matches and drawn just once.