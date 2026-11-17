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Mauricio Pochettino has barely had time to pack his bags for Manchester, but the incoming Red Devils boss is already dropping major hints about his plans for the January transfer window. As he prepares to swap the USMNT dugout for Old Trafford, the Argentine tactician has refused to rule out a raid on his current squad to help drag United out of their Premier League slump.

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USMNT boss prepares for Old Trafford rescue mission

Confirmed last week as Michael Carrick's successor, the former Southampton, Tottenham, and Chelsea manager inherits a team languishing in the Premier League relegation zone after 10 games. United plan to be busy in January and will offer Pochettino funds to strengthen his squad.

Pochettino will leave his USA post after Tuesday's clash with Haiti, boarding a private jet to Manchester soon after full-time. Striker Folarin Balogun, midfielder Weston McKennie, and left-back Antonee Robinson have all been tipped to follow him to Old Trafford.

Pochettino leaves the door open for January reunions

Asked about signing players from his current squad, Pochettino urged immediate focus while acknowledging United's appeal.

"Now it's not time [to speak about it]," the Argentine said. "I know that you asked the players before. All good players always have dreams. To reach the last level, and I see United is one of the teams that is in the last level… it's a dream for many of the players. But now I see they need to be focusing in today, in tomorrow's game, in their day clubs.

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"I know really well for more than two years every single player, and I see they are all players with an unbelievable talent. And of course, in the future when that happens, we are going to pay attention."

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USMNT players tipped for Premier League switches

With multiple USA players approaching potential moves within the next year, Old Trafford transfer links carry momentum. Speaking at a Cincinnati press conference, McKennie, 28, admitted teammates could soon follow Pochettino to England.

"I think it's a potential. I think you know we have a lot of guys on our team that are due to make moves soon or within the next year," McKennie said. "So I think it's kind of inevitable. But at the end of the day, you never know what's going on in coach's mind and what players he's actually looking for. I think he could potentially see some of the guys from here being talked about to go to Manchester United and potentially it happening."

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Coaching staff already preparing for Anfield showdown

While Pochettino finishes his USMNT duties, three backroom staff members have already left camp for Manchester. No.2 Jesus Perez, assistant coach Toni Jimenez, and fitness coach and son Sebastiano said their goodbyes after the USMNT thrashed Haiti 6-0 in their Concacaf Nations League quarter-final first leg.

That head start could prove vital ahead of a daunting opening test. Once Pochettino lands in Manchester, his new coaching group faces minimal preparation time before Sunday's heavyweight clash against arch-rivals Liverpool at Anfield.