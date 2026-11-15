Mauricio Pochettino makes his move! New Man Utd boss identifies surprise Fulham star as first transfer target ahead of daunting Liverpool trip

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Mauricio Pochettino has wasted no time in identifying the weak links in his new Manchester United squad as he prepares to officially take the reins at Old Trafford. The former Chelsea and Tottenham boss is reportedly ready to raid a Premier League rival to fix a defensive unit that has struggled significantly during the opening months of the campaign.

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Pochettino targets Craven Cottage skipper to plug leaky backline

According to The Telegraph, Fulham defender Calvin Bassey has emerged as a surprise candidate to bolster Manchester United's porous defence when the transfer window reopens in January. Appointed last week to replace Michael Carrick, Pochettino has wasted little time assessing the personnel at Old Trafford and views a new centre-half as a top priority.

Securing the 26-year-old Nigeria international will prove far from straightforward, however. Bassey has been entrusted with the captain's armband at Craven Cottage this season by new Fulham boss Alvaro Arbeloa, who is determined to retain his skipper. The former Rangers and Ajax defender enters the final year of his current contract, though the west London club hold an option to extend his stay by a further 12 months.

Versatility and full-back shortages drive Old Trafford interest

Bassey’s capacity to operate effectively at left-back is understood to be a major draw for Pochettino as he weighs up his tactical options. Luke Shaw has been hit by fresh injury setbacks, while makeshift deputy Diogo Dalot has endured a disappointing run of form on the left flank.

Bringing in a multi-functional defender would offer immediate cover across two problem positions. With fellow Argentine Lisandro Martinez also facing an uncertain future at the club, Pochettino is eager to inject reliability into a backline lacking both stability and senior depth.

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Defensive shambles leaves Red Devils trapped in the drop zone

United's dismal start to the campaign leaves them languishing in the relegation zone on just eight points from their opening 10 fixtures. Only newly promoted Ipswich and bottom-placed Crystal Palace have shipped more than the 19 goals United have conceded so far.

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Carrick's tenure effectively unravelled during last weekend's chaotic 4-4 draw against Aston Villa. United required an injury-time rally to salvage a point after another error-strewn display saw them finish the match with Leny Yoro and Ayden Heaven paired together at the heart of the defence.

Daunting Anfield trip awaits before January recruitment drive

Pochettino faces an immediate baptism of fire when he takes charge for the first time away at Liverpool next week. Navigating a hostile trip to Anfield with a depleted and fragile rearguard will test the Argentine's organisational credentials from the outset.

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Until the winter window provides an opportunity to pursue targets like Bassey, the new manager must find a way to tighten up his existing squad and drag United away from the bottom three.