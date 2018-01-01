Matic: Man Utd don't accept drawing or losing

The Red Devils have rediscovered their spark under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with the club now seeking to right the wrongs of Jose Mourinho's reign

Nemanja Matic is pleased to see Manchester United back in the winning habit, with the midfielder admitting that the club “doesn’t accept drawing or losing a game”.

The Red Devils had become painfully familiar with seeing points slip through their grasp towards the end of Jose Mourinho’s reign.

The Portuguese collected just one victory from his last six Premier League outings at the helm, with United slipping off the top four pace as a result.

OIe Gunnar Solskjaer has been charged with bringing about a reversal in fortune and has made a dream start to his tenure with back-to-back successes.

A 5-1 mauling of Cardiff has been followed by a comprehensive 3-1 victory over Huddersfield, with Matic seeing United rediscover their spark as they endeavour to deliver the results expected of them.

The Serbia international told BBC Sport after helping United to see off the Terriers at Old Trafford: “After Cardiff, we gained more confidence. It was important to win at our stadium, to bring a smile on the face of our supporters.

“We made some mistakes. We need to see what we can do better. It’s a completely different atmosphere when you win games.

“This club doesn’t accept drawing or losing a game. This is the way we have to try to win the next one.”

Matic was the man to put United on their way to another welcome three-point haul on Boxing Day.

His opening goal was his first for the Red Devils since March, with the 30-year-old one of several players to be enjoying a new lease of life under Solskjaer.

Article continues below

He added: “It’s always important to score early if possible. After that, we have more space to play.

“I’m happy with my goal.”

United will be back in action on Sunday when they play host to Bournemouth, with there still an eight-point gap for them to bridge in order to return to the Champions League spots.