The 21-year-old was initially held over the allegations back in January and was suspended by his club the following month

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has been granted bail after a private hearing at Minshull Street Crown Court in Manchester. On Monday, Greenwood was remanded in custody after appearing in court on suspicion of attempted rape, assault and repeatedly engaging in coercive and controlling behaviour.

A spokesperson for the court said bail had been granted with conditions not to contact the witnesses, and reside at an address on Bow Green Road in Bowdon. Greenwood was not present for the hearing and will appear again in court on November 21.

Greenwood was initially arrested in January before being released on bail. On Saturday he was arrested again for breaching his bail conditions and then subsequently charged by prosecutors.

The attempted rape is alleged to have occurred in October 2021 and the assault in December 2021. The controlling and coercive behaviour relates to a period between November 2018 and October 2022. All three charges are related to the same woman.

Manchester United have confirmed that Greenwood will remain suspended until a final outcome in the case is reached.

"Manchester United notes that criminal charges have been brought against Mason Greenwood by the Crown Prosecution Service,'' a club statement reads.

"He remains suspended by the club, pending the outcome of the judicial process."