Mane a major doubt for Senegal's World Cup campaign after Bayern injury as recovery time is revealed

- Mane major doubt for World Cup
- Knee injury has been assessed
- Set to undergo further tests
WHAT HAPPENED? The Bayern Munich forward was forced off injured after just 20 minutes as Die Roten thrashed Werder Bremen 6-1 on Tuesday evening, with head coach Julian Nagelsmann confirming it as a tibia issue.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: GOAL sources understand that Mane underwent tests this morning, which have set an initial recovery period of 3-4 weeks. The Senegalese forward will undergo further testing to better understand the recovery time and see if there is a chance he can make the World Cup. While it is not yet certain that he'll miss the tournament, it is very doubtful.
More to follow.
