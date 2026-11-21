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Manchester United are set to rival Tottenham Hotspur for £50 million-rated Freiburg striker Igor Matanovic during the January transfer window. Meanwhile, out-of-favour Spurs forward Richarlison is closing in on a £10m departure after drawing renewed interest from Turkish side Trabzonspor.

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Super Lig club revive pursuit

According to The i Paper, Tottenham are now ready to accept around £10m for Richarlison, who is open to moving to the Turkish Super Lig. Summer interest from Vasco da Gama, Trabzonspor and former club Everton previously stalled over "financial obstacles". Left out of Roberto De Zerbi's 25-man squad and last seen playing for the U21s in the Jersey Mike's Trophy, he now awaits talks over wages and regular starts.

Struggling frontline forces recruitment search

Although omitting the Brazilian was not De Zerbi's call, the Spurs boss publicly chided him for "sometimes wanting to leave", prompting Richarlison to share comments from ex-Everton forward Duncan Ferguson on Instagram stating "you don't leave a player like that out". Following his request to move on, Omar Marmoush arrived on loan from Manchester City with a £60m buy option, yet the Egyptian has scored just one Premier League goal this season, matching Dominic Solanke's tally.

That lack of firepower has left Tottenham searching for a new centre-forward in January. The report states that Freiburg's Croatia international Matanovic is being monitored, though Mauricio Pochettino's United are also keen as the German club prepare to demand £50m.

Alternative targets attract fierce competition

Should Spurs look elsewhere, the outlet notes that Eli Junior Kroupi is fit again after missing three months with a foot injury, though Arsenal, Barcelona and Liverpool are also tracking him. Real Madrid's Endrick is another name back on Premier League radars after logging just 147 minutes since Jose Mourinho's return, although only a January loan appears possible.

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Elsewhere in north London, Chelsea loanee Mykhailo Mudryk remains two weeks from fitness and sparked controversy on a Ukrainian podcast by admitting he "wanted to join Arsenal", calling the Emirates his "dream" move. He also blamed international duty for his positive drugs test, drawing a furious demand for an apology from Ukraine federation chief Andriy Shevchenko.

Key absentees return before Ipswich

While winter transfer plans take shape, Tottenham's injury crisis is finally easing ahead of their upcoming clash with Ipswich Town. James Maddison and Savio have returned to training and are available alongside Lucas Bergvall and Destiny Udogie, though Mathys Tel remains ruled out. With no agreement yet reached with Trabzonspor, Richarlison's future and Spurs' striker hunt will dominate January discussions.