Manchester City interested in Maddison transfer as Guardiola eyes summer overhaul that could also include Bellingham

WHAT HAPPENED? The reigning Premier League champions are in danger of losing both Ilkay Gundogan and Bernardo Silva in the summer as the midfield duo approach their respective contract expiry dates. It has been reported that Gundogan is a target for Barcelona, who have also been linked with Bernardo in recent months. Bernardo has even admitted he is aiming for a "new project" and will be happy to move "if something good happens elsewhere", with City set to be left short in a key area of the pitch.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This has led Pep Guardiola's side to look at other options in midfield, and according to Mail Online, they will be pushing to sign Maddison from Leicester City having already enquired about the playmaker in January. They are also monitoring the situation of England starlet Jude Bellingham, with the Borussia Dortmund playmaker currently being pursued by Liverpool and Real Madrid.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Maddison has seven goals and four assists in 16 appearances for the Foxes across all competitions this campaign. He has a contract until the summer of 2024 but is unlikely to sign an extension, which will aid City in their bid to lure him away from the King Power Stadium.

WHAT NEXT FOR MADDISON & BELLINGHAM? The Leicester midfielder will be in action on Saturday against Aston Villa in the Premier League, while Bellingham will be facing SC Freiburg in the Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund on the same day.