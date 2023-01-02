Barcelona-linked Bernardo Silva admits he is still aiming to leave Man City for 'a new project'

Bernardo Silva has again cast doubt over his Manchester City future, stating he will discuss the matter at the end of the season.

Silva unsure on City future

Linked with Barcelona last summer

Would like a 'new project'

WHAT HAPPENED? Despite being linked with a move to Barcelona throughout last summer, Silva remained a City player and has again proven key for Pep Guardiola's side this season. However, he has refused to dismiss the prospect of leaving the club for a new challenge, and will discuss his future at the end of the season.

WHAT HE SAID: Speaking to Portuguese outlet Record, Silva said: "I’m very focused on this season and it doesn’t make sense to talk about leaving because we’re in the middle of the season."

He made a point of stressing how much he has enjoyed his time at City and how his focus remains on winning silverware this season, but added: "I’m 28 years old, I’ll be 29 in the summer, and I have two more years on my Manchester City contract. My contract would end at 31. I won’t hide that my goal in the coming years, if something good happens elsewhere, will probably be to move to a new project.

"Going into a new project at the age of 29, I’ll only finish this contract probably at 34. If you ask me: what did you think 10 years ago? My goal was to return to Benfica at the age of 32 at the most. What do I think today? It depends on what happens next summer. I’m not going to lie: it’s not something I don’t think about. I think about it every year. It has always been a goal."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Silva was reportedly closest to joining Barcelona all summer long, but their difficult financial situation and decision to pursue other targets meant a move never materialised. He ultimately decided to remain at City and claimed he hadn't received any concrete offers, but rumours surrounding a new approach from Barcelona continue to surface.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR SILVA? The Portugal international has a contract with City through to 2025, so any potential departure from the Etihad Stadium would command a hefty transfer fee.