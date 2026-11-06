Man Utd ready for legal WAR with Real Madrid as teenage sensation JJ Gabriel goes AWOL to force transfer

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Manchester United are bracing for a high-stakes legal confrontation with Real Madrid as teenage prodigy JJ Gabriel nears an exit from Old Trafford. The 16-year-old sensation has reportedly agreed to join the Spanish giants after effectively cutting ties with the Premier League side earlier this season.

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United frustrated by AWOL prodigy

Gabriel stunned the Old Trafford hierarchy in September when he formally requested a transfer. The 16-year-old has not featured for the club since and completely severed communication, ignoring multiple attempts by United officials to make contact. Instead, the youngster relocated to Spain and has been maintaining his fitness independently in Castelldefels, Barcelona.

His decision stems from growing impatience over a perceived lack of first-team opportunities. Furthermore, the attacker reportedly holds concerns regarding United's overall trajectory in recent seasons, leading him to conclude that his development requires a new environment.

Madrid lead the chase for Gabriel

A host of elite European clubs quickly circled the highly-rated forward. Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, and Barcelona all registered serious interest, but Real Madrid have ultimately won the race for his signature.

Reports from Spain indicate Los Blancos have tabled a lucrative three-year contract. The proposed deal is understood to be worth in excess of £850,000 per season, orchestrated closely by his family and representative Ali Bharat.

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To facilitate a seamless transition to the continent, Gabriel recently secured a European Union passport following his 16th birthday in October. However, formal negotiations have yet to commence, with United officials receiving no direct contact from either the Spanish heavyweights or the player's entourage.

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The battle for fair compensation

Despite Gabriel’s desire to depart, United still hold his playing registration and refuse to lose one of Europe’s premier talents for a nominal sum. The club feels deeply let down by the teenager's conduct, especially after investing heavily in his development since his arrival at Carrington in 2022.

Under standard FIFA regulations, cross-border moves for academy players yield minimal training compensation, estimated at just £100,000 to £300,000. United argue this figure falls drastically short of Gabriel's true market value.

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Consequently, the Red Devils are prepared to escalate the matter through legal channels, as per Manchester Evening News. The youth transfer market has grown increasingly fierce, evidenced by domestic tribunals like Liverpool being ordered to pay Chelsea £2.8 million for Rio Ngumoha earlier this year. United will point to such precedents to demand an appropriate fee.

A complex exit looms

While Gabriel appears destined for the Bernabeu, an immediate resolution remains unlikely. United's willingness to pursue legal action signals a protracted dispute over compensation, meaning the 16-year-old could face an extended spell on the sidelines before his move is officially sanctioned.

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The Old Trafford hierarchy must now decide whether to wait for formal contact from Real Madrid or preemptively initiate proceedings to ensure they are adequately reimbursed for their academy prospect.