Varane addresses Real Madrid contract situation amid Man Utd & Chelsea transfer rumours

The French defender has insisted that his "future is clear" ahead of the Blancos' Champions League semi-final against the Blues

Raphael Varane has addressed his contract situation at Real Madrid amid rumours linking him with Manchester United and Chelsea.

Speculation over Varane's future is rife as he heads towards the final year of his current deal at Santiago Bernabeu, with the Blancos having yet to reach an agreement with the defender over an extension.

It has been suggested that Varane could take up a new challenge in the Premier League this summer amid reported interest from United and Chelsea, but the Frenchman insists he isn't looking that far ahead.

What's been said?

Speaking ahead of the first leg of Madrid's Champions League semi-final against Chelsea on Tuesday, Varane told a press conference: “My future is clear. I am focused on the end of this season.

"We are in a very intense and key moment."

Pressed on whether he wants to remain at the Bernabeu beyond 2022, the 28-year-old responded: "It is normal that my focus is on the end of the season. The message to the fans is that I am 100 per cent committed to the team.

"We have challenges that encourage us a lot. I am focused on giving everything on the field."

Madrid's stance on Varane

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane moved to try and silence the rumours surrounding Varane back in November, insisting that the centre-back remains a key member of his squad and will not be sold.

However, club president Florentino Perez was less convincing when quizzed on Varane last week, as he told Spanish radio station El Larguero: "Varane? I’m happy with our team... if players don't want to stay at Madrid they can leave."

Varane's record at Madrid

Varane has long been one of the most sought-after defenders in European football, having enjoyed an illustrious career with Madrid over the past 10 years which has seen him win 18 major trophies.

The World Cup winner's long list of awards includes three La Liga titles and four Champions League crowns, and he has appeared in 357 games in all competitions for the club to date while striking up a formidable partnership with Blancos captain Sergio Ramos.

