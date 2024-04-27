Kicked out by Pep Guardiola, snubbed by Bayern Munich and in the firing line at Barcelona - what next for Man City outcast Joao Cancelo?

The Portuguese full-back has come in for scathing criticism for his errors at the crucial stage of the season and is running out of options

Last year when Manchester City were fighting for the treble, Ruben Dias was asked to sum up why his side always look so comfortable at the business end of the season.

“I guess all of us have a special feeling and taste when it comes to this stage. I think our team gets fed by these moments and I think that’s a very good characteristic to have in our space of work," he explained.

“Every year is different. Obviously also we have different players but one thing is for sure, at least in the last two years I’ve been here, when we arrive at this stage, we’re ready."

If only Dias could say the same for his former City team-mate Joao Cancelo. Because at the business end of this season, the Portuguese has not been ready. In fact, when everything has been on the line, he has imploded, making huge errors costing Barcelona their place in the Champions League semi-finals and any hope of winning La Liga.

While City are going for the double, Cancelo looks set to end his year on loan with Barcelona empty-handed. His mistakes might have even cost him his future in football's elite, because looking at how he has performed and behaved in the last 18 months, which club in their right mind would want to take him on?