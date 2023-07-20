Man City name Bernardo Silva replacement! Premier League champions battle Liverpool and Newcastle for Nicolo Barella signature

Manchester City have identified Inter midfielder Nicolo Barella as a potential replacement for Bernardo Silva.

City eyeing Barella

Silva linked with PSG

Newcastle & Liverpool want Barella too

WHAT HAPPENED? TuttoMercatoWeb reports that City have earmarked Barella as a potential replacement for Silva, who has been linked with Paris Saint-Germain. City have already informed PSG that Silva will cost €100 million (£87m/$111m) and if he does depart, a move for the Italy international could then accelerate.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barella, who has already been the subject of an offer from Newcastle this summer, would cost €120m (£103m/$134m), as his asking price has increased after Arsenal paid £105m ($135m) to buy Declan Rice from West Ham.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Barella has emerged as a star at Inter, joining the club in 2020 and going on to make 187 appearances, scoring 20 goals and laying on 44 assists. He was pivotal to the club's run to the Champions League final last season, although City eventually beat them to complete the treble.

WHAT NEXT? City will aim to receive some clarity on Silva's future before deciding whether or not to pursue an alternative midfielder.