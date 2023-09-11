Luton Town tickets: prices, package deals, membership & season ticket information

Catch the Hatters live in action this season

After a trail-blazing 2022-23 Championship campaign, the Premier League has another new club among its ranks, as Luton Town tackles a maiden campaign in the revamped top-flight following their promotion through the playoffs last term, to take their place at the high table of English football.

The Hatters, who last played in the old First Division during the 1991-92 campaign, have suffered a dramatic fall from grace down the football pyramid in the decades since, but now stand shoulder-to-shoulder with some of the game’s biggest clubs after clawing their way back towards the summit over the past few years.

Armed with a passionate fanbase and one of the game’s most idiosyncratic - and smallest - grounds, getting tickets to see them in action will be a tough fight, so just how can you get your hands on them? GOAL walks you through how to get tickets to see Luton Town, and how much they’ll cost you this season.

Upcoming Luton Town tickets for sale and prices

With the 2023-24 Premier League campaign underway, there is no shortage of games for fans to choose from as they look to catch the Hatters in action. Here, you can find Luton Town’ upcoming home league fixtures, alongside the average ticket costs at the time of publication.

Luton Town upcoming home fixtures

Date Fixture Price September 23, 2023 Wolverhampton Wanderers £33+ October 7, 2023 Tottenham Hotspur £33+ November 4, 2023 Liverpool £33+ November 25, 2023 Crystal Palace £33+ December 5, 2023 Arsenal £33+

Luton Town at Kenilworth Road

Supporters who make the trip to see Luton Town in action this term will be fortunate, if only because they will take their place at a ground whose history helps it stand out from the crowd. Kenilworth Road, the long-term home of the Hatters, is the smallest stadium to ever host regular Premier League football.

With a capacity of just 10,356, the ground - which first opened in 1905 and has played host to the team ever since then - represents just a fraction of the size of venues like Old Trafford and Emirates Stadium, and comes with its own ramshackle charms, too; away fans famously have to enter the ground through a row of terraced houses.

The ground is so old-fashioned, that it actually failed to meet Premier League standards following Luton’s promotion to the top flight. A frantic summer of redevelopment saw the club’s first scheduled home game, against Burnley, postponed until later in the campaign in order to ensure the necessary changes could be made for the full season.

Luton Town tickets and prices

With Luton Town finally sealing a return to the top flight of English football for the first time this millennium, demand for tickets to see the Hatters in action is at the highest it has been since the advent of the Premier League, making it particularly difficult for newer supporters and casual fans to pick up a seat at Kenilworth Road.

However, there are still multiple ticketing options to choose from for Luton Town games, from individual match passes to season tickets and additional hospitality options. You can typically purchase these through the club’s official ticket portal, which can be found on their website, while fans can also look at secondary resale sites like StubHub for further options.

Luton Town season tickets

With the new campaign already underway for Luton Town, supporters looking to pick up a season ticket for the 2023-24 campaign will be left disappointed, with campaign-long passes no longer available. Furthermore, existing demand means those out to pick up on one for the future may face a significant wait.

The best option for fans will be to purchase a Hatter's membership, which will give fans priority windows for booking and additional perks, even if they are not season ticket holders, while the club will likely issue further information on future season ticket sales towards the end of the campaign.

Luton Town matchday tickets

Beyond season tickets, there are a variety of options to choose from for Luton Town fans looking for a seat on a single-game basis in the Premier League. Tickets typically retail from around the £30 mark for adults, and can often go higher than that figure, with seat location, fixture date, and opponent all factors that can decide the price

The same seat may fluctuate in cost from game to game too, while the high demand for Luton Town tickets in general means most options could well be sold out even before fans can take a look. Those looking to attend may wish to consider secondary resale sites such as StubHub as the cheapest way to secure their seat.

Keep tabs on the club’s official ticket portal for additional information with regard to availability and prices.

Can I buy Luton Town tickets without a membership?

Fans do not necessarily need a membership to purchase tickets for Luton Town fixtures, however, it will offer holders significant perks and priority booking windows when it comes to securing a seat ahead of those who do not hold membership.

The club’s membership scheme is simply called Hatters and will cost £50.00 for adults and £10.00 for juniors.

Luton Town hospitality tickets and packages

With one of the smallest grounds in English football’s major leagues, space is at a premium for hospitality options at Kenilworth Road. Nevertheless, there are a number of hospitality packages, which you can find listed below:

Eric Morecambe Lounge - Named for the famed comic and fan, enjoy a fine three-course meal, post-match cheeseboard, and director balcony seating.

- Named for the famed comic and fan, enjoy a fine three-course meal, post-match cheeseboard, and director balcony seating. John Moore Lounge - Take in a game at Kenilworth Road in smart-casual fashion, with secluded surroundings celebrating a club legend.

- Take in a game at Kenilworth Road in smart-casual fashion, with secluded surroundings celebrating a club legend. Millennium Suite - A self-professed best-kept secret for fans to enjoy self-serve pre-match meal options, half-time refreshments, and balcony seating.

FAQs

How can I buy Luton Town season tickets?

Right now, fans are unable to purchase season tickets for Luton Town’s current 2023-24 Premier League campaign, although supporters can purchase a Hatters membership and sign themselves up for further announcements surrounding future seasons.

How can I buy Luton Town away tickets?

You are able to purchase tickets to see Luton Town away from home through either the club’s official ticket portal, the official ticket portal of their opponent, or through secondary resale sites such as StubHub.

Fans need to be aware that demand will likely outstrip allocation, and that some clubs will have systems in place to ensure opposition fans cannot be integrated among home fans, in order to reduce potential disorder.

How do I buy cheap Luton Town tickets?

The smartest way to purchase cheap Luton Town tickets is to buy them straight from the club’s official ticket portal.

In addition, supporters can take a look at options available on the secondary resale market, like at StubHub, if they are sold out already.

Where can I stay around Kenilworth Road?

There are several hotels for visitors to stay around Luton and the wider metropolitan area.

Below, the interactive map shows what is available within close proximity to the ground, although the regional public transport system will present additional options for travel if required to book a location further afield.