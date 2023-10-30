Luis Rubiales banned: Disgraced former Spanish FA president hit with three-year football suspension by FIFA following Jenni Hermoso World Cup final kiss scandal

Disgraced former RFEF boss Luis Rubiales has been banned from football for three years after kissing Spain's Jenni Hermoso without her consent.

FIFA's disciplinary committee has ruled that Rubiales, formerly the president of Spain's Football Association (RFEF) breached article 13 of the FIFA disciplinary code with his conduct after the Women's World Cup final, banning him from all football-related activity for three years.

The 46-year-old kissed Hermoso on the lips after she collected her winner's medal following Spain's victory over England in Sydney. She later confirmed that she had not consented to it, sparking a chain of events that included a mass walkout from Spanish players and backroom staff. He was also seen grabbing his crotch after the triumph.

Rubiales consistently refused to accept wrongdoing, even when resigning his post as RFEF president.

Article continues below

He was provisionally suspended when FIFA quickly intervened in August, with the governing body now settling on a three-year ban that will prevent him from being involved in football until 2026.