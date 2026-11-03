'You are completely mistaken' - Luis Enrique issues blunt ‘impossible’ warning to PSG stars ahead of Villarreal Champions League trip

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Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique has delivered a stern message to his players, insisting that their perfect start to the Champions League campaign will mean nothing when they face Villarreal. Despite dominant victories over Manchester City and Barcelona, the Spaniard believes complacency is the biggest threat to their three-peat European ambitions.

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Perfect start counts for nothing

PSG have enjoyed a flawless opening to their latest European campaign, sitting at the summit of the initial league table. The back-to-back Champions League winners dispatched both Manchester City and Barcelona in commanding 4-2 victories.

However, their upcoming trip to the Estadio de la Ceramica presents a distinct challenge. Villarreal showcased their attacking threat in their previous continental outing, surging into a 2-0 lead against Liverpool before ultimately falling to a narrow 4-3 defeat.

'Winning will be impossible'

Luis Enrique used his pre-match press conference to demand total commitment, brushing aside their recent high-profile triumphs. He warned his squad that resting on their laurels would inevitably lead to disaster against Spanish opposition.

"If you think that [the results so far] is what is going to win us tomorrow's match, you are completely mistaken," the PSG boss declared. "Winning will be impossible if you don't have the ambition, the determination and the ability to run for the whole match."

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He added: "We are up against a strong Villarreal side who have had a tough run of fixtures so far. They are a very good team, led by a very good coach. We will have to show from the very first minutes that we're ready and that we have the ambition to win. Past results are no use whatsoever when it comes to this game."

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Learning from past mistakes

The French giants are desperate to avoid repeating previous European slip-ups. Despite their current dominance, the PSG head coach pointed out that a strong start guarantees nothing.

"Last year, we started like this season and we didn't finish in the top eight," Luis Enrique cautioned. "This is the Champions League. Tomorrow, it is crucial to be ready for every scenario. We want to improve on last year's league performance."

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Looking ahead to the hostile atmosphere in Spain, he noted: "We haven't planned this match differently. There are important points to consider - we want to perform well every time, regardless of the match or the players. Tomorrow, we will see, with a different stadium that embodies the essence of football and a great team. It will be difficult to overcome their pressure. It will be a test, and I like that. We have to be attentive to everything."

Villarreal boss Inigo Perez views the fixture as the ultimate measuring stick for his side, currently eighth in La Liga. "The game we have tomorrow is important enough, because of the hierarchy of the opponent," Perez stated. "What better scenario, what better team in this competition in the last two years to be able to reaffirm this belief that we have been developing?"

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Injury woes mount for the Parisians

PSG must navigate this crucial Spanish test with a heavily depleted squad. Key figures Ousmane Dembele, Marquinhos, and Nuno Mendes all remain sidelined for the trip.

Furthermore, they face a significant long-term absence in attack. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is set for a lengthy rehabilitation period following knee surgery, having suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury during the recent victory over Barcelona. These mounting fitness concerns will force Luis Enrique to test the true depth of his squad as they aim to keep their winning streak alive.