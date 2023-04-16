Liverpool's Jude Bellingham alternative? Reds step up interest in Bayern Munich star Ryan Gravenberch ahead of potential summer transfer

Liverpool have their eyes on Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch after pulling out of the race to sign Jude Bellingham.

WHAT HAPPENED? Liverpool, who are no longer interested in signing Borussia Dortmund sensation Jude Bellingham due to his high price of £130m, have now identified Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch as the Englishman's alternative according to The Times.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The former Ajax midfielder joined the Bundesliga giants this season on a five-year contract, but has had limited game time so far. With Leon Goretzka and Joshua Kimmich in their ranks, Gravenberch has only managed 711 minutes on the pitch thus far.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Bayern are likely looking to make a profit on the Dutchman as they have reportedly set a price of £25m on the player who could leave the club next summer after just one season at the club.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? Jurgen Klopp's side will next take on Leeds United in the Premier League on Monday.

