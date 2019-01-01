Paris Saint-Germain are ready to compete with Barcelona for the signature of Matthijs de Ligt this summer.

Dutch outlet De Telegraph, claim the Parisians were left disappointed in their efforts to sign his team-mate Frankie de Jong earlier this year, with the midfielder ultimately ending up at .

PSG are determined not to allow the same thing to happen with De Ligt, and are willing to part with €85 million (£75m) to sign the teenager.

That could be a stumbling block for Barca, who may not be able to equal the outfit’s offer.