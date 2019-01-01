Real close to securing Mendy deal
Real Madrid are close to agreeing a deal to sign Lyon midfielder Ferland Mendy.
Marca are reporting that while no fee has been agreed between the two clubs, there is an understanding that the 23-year-old will move to the Bernabeu in the off-season.
Real and Lyon have been in contact over the past few weeks regarding Mendy’s situation, with a deal likely to be agreed in the coming weeks.
PSG ready to part with €85 for De Ligt
Paris Saint-Germain are ready to compete with Barcelona for the signature of Matthijs de Ligt this summer.
Dutch outlet De Telegraph, claim the Parisians were left disappointed in their efforts to sign his Ajax team-mate Frankie de Jong earlier this year, with the midfielder ultimately ending up at Barcelona.
PSG are determined not to allow the same thing to happen with De Ligt, and are willing to part with €85 million (£75m) to sign the teenager.
That could be a stumbling block for Barca, who may not be able to equal the Ligue 1 outfit’s offer.
Leeds target Gallagher
Leeds United have identified Southampton striker Sam Gallagher as a main transfer target this summer, according to Football Insider.
Gallagher is available for transfer after failing to impress at St Mary’s, yet his record in the Championship has raised interest from Leeds.
The 23-year-old has impressed on loan at Blackburn Rovers and Birmingham City in recent years and looks likely to again be plying his trade in England’s second tier next season.
Arsenal join Gomes race
Arsenal could battle with rivals Tottenham to sign Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes.
The Portuguese international spent last season on loan at Everton, where he impressed in his first campaign in the Premier League.
Spurs have been purported admirers of Gomes for a number of months now, with several outlets suggesting that a deal may already be done which would see the 25-year-old move to Tottenham in the coming weeks.
However, RAC1 are now claiming Arsenal have also joined the hunt to sign Gomes and are still hoping to convince the midfielder to move to the Emirates this summer.
Newcastle plan raid for McCarthy
Rafael Benitez wants to sign Everton midfielder James McCarthy, should the former Liverpool manager remain at the Magpies next season.
Speculation is rife at St James’ Park over the possibility of an imminent takeover, but in the meantime Benitez is focusing on adding new talent to the squad and hopes to secure the services of McCarthy.
TEAMtalk claim Newcastle will try to sign the Irish international as a replacement for Jonjo Shelvey and Isaac Hayden, who are expected to leave this summer.
Terry expects Villa to hold onto Grealish and McGinn
Aston Villa assistant manager John Terry has said the club’s promotion back to the Premier League means they should be able to keep top talents such as Jack Grealish and John McGinn.
The pair have enjoyed superb seasons for the Villans and helped guide the club to promotion after three years outside the top division.
“Aston Villa going back to the Premier League gives us the chance to keep players like Jack and John as well as other highly valued members of the squad,” Terry told the Express.
“John and Jack get on really well both on and off the pitch. You can see it when they’re out on the pitch playing,” he added.
Maguire refuses to be drawn on transfer speculation
Leicester City defender Harry Maguire has refused to be drawn on rumours linking him with a move to Manchester United.
The 26-year-old is currently on international duty with England, and insists that is his only concern presently.
“When I am away with England I don’t think about anything to do with club football,” Maguire told the MailOnline.
“As soon as I wear the badge my only focus is on England. I am fully focused on the two games coming up."
Wolves scouting Pinamonti
Inter Milan striker is a transfer target for Wolves, according to FC Inter News.
The outlet claim Wolves sent scouts to watch Pinamonti last season when he was on loan at Serie A club Frosinone.
However, the 20-year-old is also being monitored by Champions League semi-finalists Ajax, and Spanish side Real Valladolid.
Barcelona offer PSG cash plus Coutinho or Dembele for Neymar
Barcelona are willing to part with Philippe Coutinho or Ousmane Dembele to sign Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar this summer.
The Daily Record claim the Catalan club have offered PSG a deal which includes money and a player exchange in order to prize Neymar back from the French capital.
The outlet also are reporting that PSG could be willing to let the Brazilian leave the Parc de Princes if they are able ‘to get the right money for the player’.
Neymar has been agitating for a move back to Barcelona in recent months after leaving the Spanish champions for a world-record deal in 2017.
Rice plays down speculation over move
West Ham midfielder has distanced himself from rumours linking him with a move away from the London Stadium.
The England international is reportedly a target for Manchester United, but insists he is not thinking about leaving the Hammers this summer.
“I know that there’s speculation but during the season last year, I just signed a new five year contract with West Ham,” said Rice, as quoted by the Mirror.
“So my focus is fully on playing for West Ham. I’ve got a great connection with the fans; the fans love me and I love them and that’s the way it is at the moment. I’m not thinking about anything else, for sure."
Gazidis wants Maldini as Milan technical director
AC Milan chief executive Ivan Gazidis wants to appoint Paolo Maldini as technical director following Leonardo's departure.
Leonardo stepped down as sporting director on Tuesday, the same day head coach Gennaro Gattuso resigned from the Serie A club.
Napoli deal for Lozano is 'complicated'
Napoli remain interested in signing Mexican winger Hirving Lozano, though the deal looks to be "complicated."
Gianluca Di Marzio claims the Serie A club like the PSV star's profile, but have tipped Domenico Berardi from Sassuolo as a potential backup option.
Tuchel admits interest in Weigl
PSG boss Thomas Tuchel has admitted his interest in Borussia Dortmund midfielder Julian Weigl.
The French side's boss managed the 23-year-old with the German club before moving to Paris.
"Julian is always an interesting player," Tuchel said, Speaking to Eurosport Germany with Boris Becker.
Carvajal wants clarity over Ramos' Madrid situation
Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos and president Florentino Perez must clear up talk surrounding a potential transfer to the Chinese Super League, according to Dani Carvajal.
Perez said on Monday that Ramos would not be allowed to leave on a free, and now his team-mate wants answers.
"What is normal is that Ramos receives offers and it's logical that many clubs want to have his services," Carvajal said.
"But the president and he have to clear it up. I would be delighted to have him [at Real Madrid] next year again."
Wilson ready to talk to clubs across Europe
Harry Wilson is ready to speak to clubs in England, Spain and Germany after making his decision to leave Liverpool.
The Daily Mail reports that the 22-year-old, who had a fine season on loan with Derby, is ready to make his move to a top-flight club in one of Europe's big leagues.
Three clubs in the Premier League and three more in the Bundesliga have registered and interest in Wilson, who would also consider Spain should a team come calling.
Chelsea agree £115m Hazard deal with Madrid
The Spanish side are finally set to get their star signing
Chelsea have agreed to a £115 million ($145m/€130m) transfer fee as Eden Hazard is set to join Real Madrid, says The Sun.
Hazard will sign a four-year deal with Real with a wage set at £400,000 per week.
The two clubs have been in negotiations for two weeks, with Chelsea boss Roman Abramovich ordering the sale rather than facing the loss of the Belgian on a free next year.
Napoli priced out of Rodrigo move
Napoli are interested in a move for Valencia star Rodrigo, but the Italian side has been priced out of a deal according to Gianluca Di Marzio.
The Valencia forward, who scored in the Copa del Rey triumph over Barcelona, would cost €70 million ($78 million/ £62 million).
Instead the club will look to bring Fabio Quagliarella to the club for one final swansong after the forward led Serie A in scoring this season.
Trippier reconsidering Spurs future after missing out on England squad
After being left off the England squad for the upcoming Nations League semi-finals, Kieran Trippier is reconsidering his Spurs future, according to the Daily Mail.
Trippier was a standout for the Three Lions at the World Cup in Russia, but has fallen down the pecking order this season following a stretch of poor performances.
And Spurs are willing to let him leave this summer with Manchester United, Everton and Napoli among the teams said to be interested.
Valverde to stay as Barcelona manager
Ernesto Valverde will remain Barcelona manager despite rampant rumours that he was set to be sacked, according to Sport.
Josep Maria Bartomeu has opted to let Valverde continue in the wake of disappointing results in the Champions League and Copa del Rey.
Valverde and Barcelona did win La Liga this season, though, buying him another chance with the club.
Chelsea ready to accelerate plan to hire Lampard
Chelsea are prepared to move on to their long-term plan to hire Frank Lampard if Maurizio Sarri heads to Italy this summer, according to the Daily Mail.
The Blues were hoping for Lampard to get a few years of managerial experience under his belt before bringing him back to Stamford Bridge.
But, with Sarri linked to Juventus and Roma, the club is ready to move to Lampard faster than expected if the Italian boss does opt to leave.