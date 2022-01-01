Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea to move for Arsenal & Tottenham target Perisic

Burnley plotting £25m double swoop for Benteke & Origi
Burnley are plotting a £25 million ($34m) double swoop for Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke and Liverpool's Divock Origi - according to The Sun.
The Clarets will look to spend the money raised from Chris Wood's sale to Newcastle to sign two new forwards before the winter market closes.
Benteke and Origi are top of Burnley's list, with the former available for £10m and the latter also likely to be going on the cheap after entering the last six months of his contract.
Man City make Vinicius approach (El Nacional)
Brazilian star touted for PL move
Manchester City have made an initial approach for Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior - according to El Nacional.
Pep Guardiola has personally contacted the 21-year-old's representatives over a potential summer transfer.
City are looking at Vinicius as a potential replacement for Ferran Torres following his move to Barcelona, but Madrid have no plans to sell and want to avoid a repeat of the Robinho deal brokered back in 2008.
Dybala addresses Juve contract standoff
Paulo Dybala: “I’ve nothing to prove to anyone [to sign a new deal with Juventus]. The club has decided to talk with me in February or March. I’m here available for the manager”, he added to DAZN. ⚪️🇦🇷 #Juventus— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 15, 2022
West Ham & Newcastle vying for Lingard
West Ham and Newcastle are vying for the signature of Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard - according to the Daily Star.
The Magpies are ready to submit a £3 million offer for the 29-year-old this month instead of waiting until he becomes a free agent in the summer.
West Ham, meanwhile, want to re-sign Lingard after his successful loan spell in west London last season, but are reluctant to be drawn into a bidding war with Saudi-backed Newcastle.
Poland eye Shevchenko
#Poland’s Football Federation have shown interest for Andriy #Shevchenko as new coach of the National Team. Opened talks. #transfers— Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) January 15, 2022
Newcastle to beat Man Utd to Haidara signing (Mirror)
Red Devils stalling over official bid for 23-year-old midfielder
Manchester United could miss out on the signing of Amadou Haidara from RB Leipzig as Newcastle are set to make an offer.
The Mirror reports Ralf Rangnick has been pushing for the Red Devils to buy Haidara and has talked Leipzig into a £33 million sale.
United have been slow to make an official offer for the Bundesliga side, however, and their hesitation could see them drop out of the race altogether as Newcastle are eager to land him.
Everton meet to discuss Benitez sacking
The Everton board have gathered to discuss Rafael Benitez’s future, according to Sky Sports.
The Toffees have won just on of their last 13 matches in the Premier League, having been beaten 2-1 by Norwich on Saturday.
Their dire form could cost Benitez his job as the club leaders are considering sacking him this week.
Real Madrid want Vlahovic as Haaland alternative
Real Madrid will make a move for Fiorentina star Dusan Vlahovic if they fail to sign Erling Haaland.
The Borussia Dortmund star is the club’s top transfer target, but they face competition for his signature from Barcelona and Manchester City.
Should the Norway striker turn down Madrid’s advances, El Nacional says they will turn to Vlahovic, who has impressed in Serie A this season.
AC Milan, Bayern & Atletico want Christensen
AC Milan have joined Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid in the race to sign Andreas Christensen, says Calciomercato.
The 25-year-old Denmark international can leave Chelsea on a free transfer at the end of the season and the three clubs hope to lure him away from Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea to move for Arsenal & Spurs target Perisic (Mirror)
The Croatia international's contract at Inter expires at the end of the season
Chelsea are considering a move for Ivan Perisic, according to The Mirror.
Inter are willing to listen to offers for the Croatia international this month as they risk losing him for free at the end of the season.
Arsenal and Tottenham are said to be interested in Perisic, too, but the Blues are looking to strengthen on the wing and could swoop in with an offer.