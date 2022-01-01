Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea to move for Arsenal & Tottenham target Perisic

Burnley are plotting a £25 million ($34m) double swoop for Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke and Liverpool's Divock Origi - according to The Sun.

The Clarets will look to spend the money raised from Chris Wood's sale to Newcastle to sign two new forwards before the winter market closes.

Benteke and Origi are top of Burnley's list, with the former available for £10m and the latter also likely to be going on the cheap after entering the last six months of his contract.