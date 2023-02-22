Atalanta forward Rasmus Hojlund is thought to have attracted interest from across Europe, reports Italian outlet La Repubblica, including the likes of Arsenal and Real Madrid.

Real Madrid are looking for a long-term Karim Benzema replacement, while the Gunners are keen on strengthening their depth in that position alongside Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah.

Hujland signed for the Bergamo side in the summer for just £15m and has gone on to score seven goals in 21 games.