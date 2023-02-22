⏩2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣6️⃣ Pina 💎— FC Barcelona Femení (@FCBfemeni) February 22, 2023
👉 https://t.co/MgkJbU86LY pic.twitter.com/ucnvW7v1rj
liveTransfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid track Liverpool's Stefan Bajcetic
Getty / GOAL
Summary
Claudia Pina extends Barca contract
Arsenal and Real Madrid enter race for Hojlund
Atalanta forward Rasmus Hojlund is thought to have attracted interest from across Europe, reports Italian outlet La Repubblica, including the likes of Arsenal and Real Madrid.
Real Madrid are looking for a long-term Karim Benzema replacement, while the Gunners are keen on strengthening their depth in that position alongside Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah.
Hujland signed for the Bergamo side in the summer for just £15m and has gone on to score seven goals in 21 games.
Dyche tells Everton to sign Udinese's Beto
New Everton manager Sean Dyche has reportedly told his employers to "break the bank" for Udinese striker Beto in the summer, according to CaughtOffside.
The Toffees failed to land Beto in January having had a £22m bid rejected, with Dyche's side now decidedly threadbare in their forward position.
The Portuguese has seven goals in 23 Serie A matches, and at 6ft 4 he possesses the suitable physical attributes to match a Dyche team.
Lucas Moura's agent rubbishes recent transfer rumoursGetty Images
The agent of Tottenham forward Lucas Moura, Junior Pedroso, has come out to dispel rumours that his player has a deal agreed with Turkish club Fenerbache.
Pedroso is thought to have told journalist Jorge Nicola of the "lies" of the story, and claimed that there is "absolutely nothing" in terms of new negotiations, all of which was revealed on Nicola's YouTube channel.
Moura's Spurs deal expires in the summer, meaning he is free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with any club, although thus far it appears no suitable offers have materialised.
Witsel set to extend his contract with Atletico
Leicester City eyeing Juventus' BremerGetty Images
Leicester City might submit a bid for Juventus defender Gleison Bremer as a replacement for Caglar Soyuncu, according to Calcio Mercato.
The Turkish international was linked with a move to Atletico Madrid and might move to the Spanish capital after his contract ends in the summer. The Foxes are looking to replace him with Bremer who joined Juventus for a fee of around €41 million.
United are monitoring Serbia keeper Petrovic
United plot double Leicester City swoop in summerGetty Images
Manchester United might try to bring in two Leicester City players James Maddison and Youri Tielemans, according to Football Transfers.
Tielemans can be signed as a free agent in the summer if he doesn't extend, whereas, for Maddison, they need to shell out a hefty chunk as the midfielder has been in sensational form for the Foxes.
Whiteman extends contract with Tottenham
Nacho undecided on Real Madrid future
Napoli confirm Real Madrid-target Kvaratkhelia is not for sale
Manchester United not looking to spend lavishly in the summerQIB
Manchester United are not planning to break the bank again in the summer even if the Qatar takeover is successful, according to ESPN.
Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani has submitted a bid to buy the club but remains wary of the Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations which would force him to show restraint in the market initially.
Leece president confirm turning down Southampton bid for Hjulmand
Fresneda a priority for ArsenalGetty Images
Arsenal are looking for a new right-back and have shortlisted Ivan Fresneda, according to CaughtOffside.
The 18-year-old Spaniard has been linked with several outfits including Arsenal but the defender chose to continue his development with Real Valladolid. However, the Gunners are likely to relaunch their efforts to get him in the summer.
Klopp's future under threat at LiverpoolGetty Images
After an embarrassing 5-2 defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp's future is under threat, according to CaughtOffside.
It has been mentioned that the Liverpool board is considering Julian Naglesmann as his potential successor.
Chelsea target Zakharyan snubs Galatasaray
Verona want Jurgen Locadia
Verona want to add free agent Jurgen Locadia to their squad, writes Nicolo Schira.
The 29-year-old Dutch forward has spent the majority of his career at PSV, while also enjoying a spell with Brighton.
Vinicius Junior reiterates Real Madrid commitment
Araujo reacts to 'dream' Barcelona move
New Barcelona signing Julian Araujo has made his first extended comments since his transfer to Camp Nou was confirmed.
"I have been dreaming of a day like this for a long time. I am extremely excited to start a new chapter of my career with such an incredible club, FC Barcelona," Araujo said. "With hard work and focus, anything is possible. It is an honor to be here and I can’t wait to get to work."
Balogun set for 'very big' clubGetty
Reims forward Folarin Balogun, who is in Ligue 1 on loan from Arsenal, will join a "very big club" this summer if not welcomed back to London, according to Reims president Jean-Pierre Caillot.
Caillot does not expect Balogun to remain at Reims beyond 2022-23.