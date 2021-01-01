Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Alaba holding out for Barcelona call

Defender will not make early decision on future

David Alaba will not make any decision over his future until he has spoken to , claims Sky Sport Germany.

The Bayern defender has been closely linked to , but he and his management team are keen to talk to Joan Laporta if the ex-Barca president wins the upcoming elections.

Alaba's contract expires at season's end and he looks a safe bet to leave the Bavarians after contract talks stalled.