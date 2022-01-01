Matchday LIVE: Chelsea vs Crystal Palace, Celtic vs Rangers plus Real Madrid, PSG & Bayern Munich all in action

Celtic vs Rangers teams
Our #ScottishCup Semi-final line-up
Today's #RangersFC team for the @ScottishCup semi-final.
Full Team News: https://t.co/B3KGMGH7N2
2pm - Celtic vs Rangers
2:15pm - Newcastle United vs Leicester City
2:15pm - West Ham vs Burnley
2:30pm - Arminia Bielefeld vs Bayern Munich
3:15pm - Atletico Madrid vs Espanyol
4:30pm - Chelsea vs Crystal Palace
7:45pm - PSG vs Marseille
8pm - Sevilla vs Real Madrid
Hi there! 👋
Welcome to GOAL's live blog covering all of today's football action throughout the day.
It's a packed Easter Sunday, with semi-finals to be decided in the FA Cup and Scottish FA Cup, while games involving Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich are also on the cards.
We'll bring you all the latest updates, team news, goals and incidents from across the grounds, so stay tuned!