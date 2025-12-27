How to watch today's Atalanta vs Inter Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here is where to find Atalanta vs Inter live as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game live today.

Country / Region Broadcaster 🇺🇸 USA Paramount+, DAZN 🇬🇧 UK DAZN, TNT Sports, discovery+ 🇨🇦 Canada DAZN, Fubo 🇦🇺 Australia beIN Sports 🇦🇪 UAE STARZPLAY, Shasha

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Atalanta have no fresh injury or suspension reports widely confirmed for this fixture, so Gian Piero Gasperini is expected to have the bulk of his squad available as he prepares for the Serie A meeting with Inter.

Inter will be without forward Ange-Yoan Bonny, who has been ruled out with a sprained left knee and is not expected to feature, with his status to be reassessed in the new year. Francesco Acerbi and Matteo Darmian are also sidelined and will miss this match, leaving room for defensive adjustments in Bergamo.

In more positive news for the visitors, midfielder Hakan Çalhanoğlu looks set to return to the starting lineup, having recovered from a minor injury that kept him out of their recent league game.

