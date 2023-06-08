Did Lionel Messi make a mistake joining Inter Miami? GOAL readers wanted to see Barcelona return made a reality

Lionel Messi made the stunning announcement that he would be moving to Inter Miami in July - but has he made the right call?

Lionel Messi is heading to the United States! The World Cup winner has revealed he's moving to Inter Miami after snubbing interest from Saudi Arabia and teams in Europe, bringing an end to his unhappy two years at Paris Saint-Germain.

But did he make the right decision? That's the question we asked GOAL readers, with almost 200k voting in our poll relating to Messi's next club and what he should decide to do next.

And a return to Barcelona was clearly what football supporters wanted to see most, with 57% of the voters in our poll picking the Liga champions. Messi decided against heading to Saudi Arabia, although 19% of the voters in the poll would've liked to have seen him facing off against Cristiano Ronaldo in the Middle East.

As for what Messi ultimately decided, a move to Inter Miami, 9% wanted to see that happen.

The option of signing a new contract and staying at PSG wasn't one that appealed to Messi nor GOAL readers, with only 6% of the voters believing that remaining in the French capital would have been the right move for the Argentina captain.