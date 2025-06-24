Lionel Messi x Messinho! Teenage wonderkid Estevao Willian swaps shirts with Argentine GOAT before completing notable Inter Miami double with Luis Suarez trade

Lionel Messi swapped shirts with Estevao Willian, who is known as ‘Messinho’, when Inter Miami faced Palmeiras at the FIFA Club World Cup.

WHAT HAPPENED?

Eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi has kept a close eye on the development of those considered capable of following in his illustrious footsteps. Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal has been likened to the Argentine GOAT on a regular basis.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Teenage wonderkid Estevao is another to be treading that path and has been billed as ‘Little Messi’ by those in his native Brazil. The youngster lined up against the real thing when Palmeiras played out a dramatic 2-2 draw with Inter Miami at Hard Rock Stadium in Florida.

DID YOU KNOW?

During the half-time interval of that contest, a superstar of the present and one of tomorrow traded jerseys. Fans on social media claimed that the “mantle is passed on” and that “greatness recognises future greatness”.

TELL ME MORE

Estevao went on to complete a notable double when facing Inter Miami as he later swapped shirts with veteran Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez at the final whistle. He now has a couple of prized mementos for his collection.

WHAT NEXT FOR ESTEVAO?

The exciting forward is preparing to open a new chapter in his career, with a £28 million ($38m) transfer having already been agreed that will take him to Premier League giants Chelsea once Palmeiras’ Club World Cup campaign comes to a close.