Lewandowski beats Messi & Ronaldo to Best FIFA Men's Player award as Bronze takes women's prize

The Bayern Munich star won the fifth edition of the annual awards after helping the Bundesliga giants to a historic treble

Robert Lewandowski has been named The Best FIFA Men’s Player of the Year for 2020, with the star beating Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to the coveted prize.

The forward was without equal in the 2019-20 season, scoring 55 goals in 47 appearances as Bayern swept to a , and DFB-Pokal treble – with Lewandowski the top scorer in all three competitions.

The 32-year-old has continued his stunning form into the new season and, on Wednesday, scored his 250th goal in the Bundesliga to help Bayern to an important win.

Lewandowski was the firm favourite to scoop the prize in a year in which the Ballon d’Or was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic .

"I feel fantastic," Lewandowski said. "I am very proud and happy to be honest, this is a great day for me, and also for my club and colleagues. This award also belongs to my colleagues, the coach and Bayern Munich in general. It is an incredible feeling, a lot of emotions.

"If you win such an award and share that title with Messi and Ronaldo, that is unbelievable and it means so much to me. A long time ago, I remember I was longing for something like this and now I can win such an award. This really means, regardless of where you come form, all that matters is what you put into it."

Lucy Bronze was named The Best FIFA Women's Player of the Year. Bronze returned home to with this year after starring for last season.

Bronze won four trophies with the French side last season and will be hoping to help take City to the next level and challenge for the Champions League. She beat former Lyon team-mate Wendie Renard and 's world-record signing Pernille Harder to win the award for the first time.

It was a successful night for Bayern aside from Lewandowski, with Manuel Neuer named The Best Men’s Goalkeeper ahead of keeper Alisson and Jan Oblak of .

Sarah Bouhaddi was named the Best Women’s Goalkeeper after helping French giants Lyon to a Division 1, Champions League and Coupe de treble. Bouhaddi beat Christiane Endler of PSG and Alyssa Naeher of the Chicago Red Stars to the title.

The Champions League final could have been VERY different if it wasn’t for Manuel Neuer 👊 pic.twitter.com/ZL6FsEd6gK — Goal (@goal) August 27, 2020

Jurgen Klopp won The Best Men's Coach award for the second year running after guiding Liverpool to the Premier League title, beating Bayern's Hansi Flick and Leeds coach Marcelo Bielsa.

Sarina Wiegman, the head coach who is due to replace Phil Neville as manager of England Women , was named the Best Women’s Coach, edging out Chelsea’s Emma Hayes and Lyon’s Jean-Luc Vasseur.

Son Heung-min won the Puskas Award for his incredible individual goal for against , with the star winning the vote ahead of goals from Uruguayan pair Luis Suarez and Giorgian De Arrascaeta.

Heung-Min Son wins the Puskas award at FIFA’s #TheBest for his incredible goal against Burnley 💪



On replay forever 🤑 pic.twitter.com/Rdi54ENOt4 — Goal (@goal) December 17, 2020

Son described the feeling of scoring his goal: "Great, great! It was so nice - when I got the ball, I tried to pass, received it in my own box, couldn't find any option and started to dribble, and after two seconds was in front of the goal - it was such a surprise, such a beautiful goal.

"They (my team-mates) should give me more options... I am joking! I made a great run, great goal, so I am grateful for my team-mates as well.

"After I scored, I didn't realise it was that amazing - after the game, I watched it again, and was thinking, 'Wow, this is something special'."