'There's levels' - Cole Palmer told he's not alongside Lamine Yamal & Harry Kane as one of top 10 players in the world despite Chelsea heroics at Club World Cup

Cole Palmer has been told he does not sit alongside Lamine Yamal and Harry Kane in the world’s top 10 and is not a serious Ballon d’Or contender.

WHAT HAPPENED?

The England international has seen his odds slashed when it comes to landing a prestigious Golden Ball in 2025, with Palmer starring for Chelsea as they lifted the FIFA Club World Cup on American soil - with the Blues’ No.10 bagging a brace in an impressive 3-0 victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the final of that event.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Palmer has become a talismanic presence at Stamford Bridge, with eye-catching numbers being posted in the Premier League, but the 23-year-old has been informed that he is not yet at the level of other global superstars.

WHAT BENT SAID

That is the opinion of former Premier League and England striker Darren Bent, who has told talkSPORT: “I think it's been very reactionary. You've got to take into account his season that's just gone. Yes his numbers were decent, but when you compare him to last season where he was scary…

“It's going to sound ridiculous, but 16 goals in all competitions and 12 assists is still decent but his first season it was 25 goals and 15 assists. There's levels there and I think before [the Club World Cup] he had one goal in 14, so he wasn't his most prolific.”

DID YOU KNOW?

Bent added when naming those that he considers to be in the running for Ballon d’Or recognition: “Rodri is an incredible Ballon d'Or winner. For a number of years now has been incredible for Manchester City. He plays a lot of games as well and not just for City but for Spain - remember how good he was in the Euros.

“I've got Harry Kane in there. He has to be in there. People are probably screaming on the radio ‘Kane?!’ but he’s the best number nine on my list. I don’t see how there’s any debate. The guy’s been at Bayern Munich for two years and scored 44 goals in his first season and 41 last year. In the Champions League he got 11 in 13, the season before eight in 12.

“Ousmane Dembele, has to be in. I wasn’t sure before but this season I get it. Kylian Mbappe is in, he’s just won the European Golden Shoe, his resume - a hat-trick in a World Cup final. Mohamed Salah is in. Vinicius Jr is, but I didn’t want to put him in because of his antics. The whole Rodri thing left a sour taste in my mouth, just be humble and accept you got beat. But throwing your toys out of the pram and your team not turning up to the event…

“Raphinha - he is unbelievable. He doesn’t get enough love. His rise has been incredible, sensational. Jude Bellingham is in too. Erling Haaland, I’d have Kane over him, but he scored 34 in all competitions last season, 52 in his first year. Number one - Lamine Yamal. He’s the best player in the world at the moment - playing with no fear, playing with freedom, doing what he wants at the age of 17.”

WHAT NEXT FOR PALMER?

Palmer has time on his side when it comes to challenging for the title of ‘best player on the planet’, with his exploits having helped to ensure that Chelsea will be competing on a Champions League stage again in 2025-26.