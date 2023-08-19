WATCH: He's back! Kylian Mbappe comes in from the cold to net PSG's first goal of the season just 12 minutes after coming on against Toulouse - and it clearly meant a lot

- On as sub with Dembele
- Wins penalty 11 mins later
- Converts to spark wild celebrations
WHAT HAPPENED? The striker ended his exile as he took the field alongside new signing Ousmane Dembele as the Parisians sought a breakthrough. Just 11 minutes later, Mbappe was tripped in the box and he picked himself up to register PSG's first goal of the season from the spot.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: PSG's talisman looked delighted to be back with a fulsome celebration, leaping the advertising hoardings to celebrate with the travelling fans.
WHAT NEXT FOR MBAPPE?: He'll fancy his chances of adding to his tally as he spearheads a new-look attack.