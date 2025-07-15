Can Kyle Walker deliver on Annie Kilner’s ‘baby girl’ dream & ‘complete’ family? Burnley new boy ‘making plans for the future’ with wife

Annie Kilner is dreaming of having a baby girl, with Burnley new boy Kyle Walker being made aware of how he can “complete” his family.

WHAT HAPPENED?

England international Walker feared seeing a happy home torn down after it emerged that he had fathered a second child with former Love Island contestant Lauryn Goodman. His wife is said to have opened divorce proceedings at one stage.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

While Kilner is unable to forget, she is seemingly willing to forgive when it comes to her husband’s infidelity. Walker is back in England after a loan spell at Italian giants AC Milan and has severed ties with Manchester City in order to link up with Burnley.

THE GOSSIP

Fresh starts are being embraced on and off the field, with the Walkers prepared to expand their brood. They already have four sons - Roman, 11, Riaan, seven, Reign, five, and Rezon, one - and are mulling over a final addition to their family.

WHAT A SOURCE SAID

A source has told Heat: “Annie and Kyle finally feel like they can start making plans for their future. Annie has had to put the work in to start trusting Kyle again, but he has really upped his game. She also adores seeing him with the boys and she would love to have one more.

“Rezon is quite a bit younger than the other three and it’d be nice for him to have a playmate – ideally, a little sister. Annie thinks a baby girl would complete them.

“Obviously she’d be happy with another boy, but she still dreams of a little girl and would like one more try. But ultimately, she just feels it would mark a fresh start for them, especially as she felt like she couldn’t fully enjoy her pregnancy with Rezon, as it came at quite a stressful time.”

WHAT NEXT FOR WALKER?

Kilner was pregnant with her youngest when Goodman revealed that Walker was the father of her second child. A lot has happened since then, but plans for a brighter future are being drawn up.