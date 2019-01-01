Kubo knows nothing of Bale move that could open Real Madrid door for him

A player billed as ‘the Japanese Messi’ is trying to ignore transfer talk in the Spanish and the furore surrounding his own move to Santiago Bernabeu

Takefusa Kubo is looking to make his mark at , but claims to know nothing of a transfer for Gareth Bale that could open a door for him.

Speculation regarding the future of a international forward has raged all summer.

A switch to for Bale is now being mooted, with the 30-year-old having previously been heavily linked with a return to the Premier League or a loan move to German giants Bayern Munich.

Were he to leave Santiago Bernabeu, then Kubo could be fast-tracked towards a first-team stage.

An 18-year-old forward who has been dubbed ‘the Japanese Messi’ has figured for Real in pre-season, but claims to be unaware of any deals going on around him.

Quizzed after an outing against Bayern as to whether Bale has said goodbye to his team-mates, Kubo told reporters: "No, because he is here with us.

"I don't know what's happening. I'm not the guy to have an opinion about this.

"I just know that Bale is a great player."

For now, Kubo is focused on his own game.

Having previously spent time in the famed La Masia academy system at Barcelona, there is now much attention being given to his return to Europe in Madrid.

Kubo admits the focus on him is doing his cause few favours, adding: "I know what's happening in my country.

"People are a bit...

"There is a lot of focus placed on me, and I don't really like that. I do my thinking on the pitch."

Kubo made his bow for the Blancos against Bayern, but was unable to prevent Zinedine Zidane’s said from slipping to a 3-1 defeat in the International Champions Cup.

"I'm very happy about my debut with Real Madrid, even though we lost and even though I always hate to lose," he said.

"My plan is to help the team as much as possible."

On the instructions he had been given by Zidane prior to entering the fray at half-time, Kubo added: "It was about pressing and playing quickly with one or two touches.

"I feel comfortable in whatever zone they place me."