Kubo: I deserve the boos from Barcelona fans

The teenager could have re-joined the Catalan side in the summer but instead turned his back on them to move to fierce rivals Real Madrid

Takefusa Kubo has admitted that he deserved to be booed by fans as his Mallorca side travelled to Camp Nou for a Primera Division fixture on Saturday.

Kubo was one of the great hopes of the Barca academy before he left the club for FC Tokyo after the Spanish champions were found to have violated international transfer regulations in signing him.

Instead of returning to Barca in the summer, though, the international, who has been likened to Lionel Messi, signed a five-year deal with the Catalans’ great rivals, , and has been shipped out on loan to Mallorca.

The 18-year-old got his first taste of action at Camp Nou this weekend, but it proved to be an unhappy one as a Messi-inspired home side conducted a 5-2 rout, with the star grabbing a hat-trick while Antoine Griezmann and Luis Suarez were also on target.

His involvement, meanwhile, was punctuated by jeers given to him by the home crowd.

“That’s the decision of the fans,” he said. “I made my call and they have the right to whistle me. I think I deserve it, although there were people who also applauded me, which gave me courage.

“Does it hurt? No, they have to see me as a rival, not as an 18-year-old boy who plays football pretty well.”

Article continues below

Kubo won widespread acclaim for his performance during the match, which was his 13th on loan at the club. He has scored once and created two more for Vicente Moreno’s side.

Mallorca are enduring a difficult season and currently hover just one point above the Primera Division relegation zone after winning their place in the top flight at the end of last season. They face a critical trip to next weekend.

Barcelona, on the other hand, lead the way, having earned 34 points from their opening 15 matches. They have one game in and over many of their rivals, with a blockbuster Clasico against Real Madrid rearranged for Wednesday, December 18 following its initial postponement due to security concerns .