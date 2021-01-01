'I want to be winning the biggest prizes' - Kane reflects on Tottenham's latest trophy failure amid exit talk

The England international has conceded that Spurs are a long way behind Manchester City after their Carabao Cup final defeat

Harry Kane has reflected on Tottenham's latest trophy failure amid talk of summer exit, admitting that he still has a burning desire to win the "biggest prizes" in the game.

Spurs extended their trophyless run to 13 years after being beaten 1-0 by Manchester City in Sunday's Carabao Cup final.

Kane is still looking for the first major piece of silverware of his career, and it has been suggested he will leave north London this summer to try and break that duck with Manchester United and Real Madrid among those reportedly weighing up a move.

What's been said?

Speaking after being named the Premier League player of the year at the London Football Awards, the Spurs captain conceded that he is more interested in team trophies than individual honours.

"Individual awards are great, they are fantastic achievements," said Kane. "When I look back at the end of my career, I will go over it and take in a little bit more.

"The goal right now as a player is to win team trophies. As much as this [award] is great, I want to be winning the biggest prizes that there is to offer as a team and we are not quite doing that.

"It is one of those [situations], it is bittersweet. I would rather be winning team trophies and this award. It is what it is."

Kane added on Tottenham's current standing in England after their humbling against Man City: "We still have a way to go before we can reach that level of City and those teams at the top of the league. We've got to keep working hard, learn from it and try and finish the season strongly."

Kane's thoughts on Mourinho

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy took the decision to bring Jose Mourinho's 17-month tenure to an end six days before the club's appearance at Wembley, with 29-year-old Ryan Mason drafted in as his replacement on an interim basis.

Mourinho was unable to deliver consistent results at Spurs but Kane thrived under him, and says it's a "shame" he wasn't given more time to take the team forward.

"He's a fantastic manager, he's managed the biggest players at the biggest clubs in the world," said Kane. "He came in with a real understanding of what he wanted and we had good conversations early on that continued all the way through.

"In terms of style of play, I've always liked to drop deep and be involved, but the biggest change was making sure people were running in behind and using all the tools to try and exploit opposition weaknesses.

"We had a good relationship, I feel like my games been evolving over the last three or four years anyway and it was just a good matchup. It was a shame we couldn't go onto better things or win any trophies, but I'll take the experience I had with him forward for the rest of my career."

What's next for Kane?

Kane will be back in action with Tottenham when they take on Sheffield United in the Premier League on Sunday, where he will be aiming to add to his hall of 31 goals across all competitions in 2020-21.

Spurs have five games left to try and overhaul Chelsea in the race for fourth place, with the Blues currently five points ahead of their London rivals.

Once the campaign ends, Kane will turn his attention to England's latest bid for glory at the European Championships, which are due to kick off on June 11.

