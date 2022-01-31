Juventus midfielder Ramsey accepts Rangers loan transfer

Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey has agreed on a deadline-day transfer to Rangers, GOAL can confirm.

Ramsey has spent the last three years of his career in Turin, having joined Juve on a free transfer following his departure from Arsenal in the summer of 2019.

The 31-year-old has struggled for form and fitness throughout his spell at the Allianz Stadium, and Rangers have now moved to capitalise on the uncertainty surrounding his future by offering him a place at Ibrox.

What's the situation?

GOAL can confirm that Rangers are working to sign Ramsey before the winter window closes on Monday, and he has accepted an offer to join the Scottish champions.

It has been reported that the Welshman will join Rangers on an initial loan deal with an option to buy set to be included in any final agreement.

Svolta #Ramsey: il gallese ha accettato la proposta dei #Rangers // Turning point in Ramsey saga: he has accepted Rangers’ offer ✈️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @Goalitalia @Goal — Romeo Agresti (@romeoagresti) January 31, 2022

Ramsey is due to become a free agent in the summer, but if he can impress at Ibrox over the next six months then he will likely be rewarded with a new permanent contract.

Why are Juve letting Ramsey go?

Ramsey had been in and out of the Juve starting XI prior to this season and has fallen completely out of favour since Massimiliano Allegri's return as head coach last July.

The former Arsenal star has been restricted to just five appearances across all competitions for the Bianconeri in 2021-22, and Allegri openly admitted at the start of the January window that the club were seeking to move him on.

"Ramsey, he returned after we had given him a few days off to work, to train separately, in England," the Juve boss said at the start of the month. "In any case, he’s an outgoing player."

