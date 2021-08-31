Juventus complete Ihattaren signing from PSV and loan wonderkid to Sampdoria

The 19-year-old impressed after coming through the Dutch club's youth system and has opted for a switch to the Italian top-flight

Juventus have confirmed the signing of Mohamed Ihattaren from PSV in a deal understood to be worth around €6 million (£5m/$7m) and have sent the attacking midfielder on loan to Sampdoria.

The 19-year-old has signed a four-year contract with the Turin side.

Ihattaren, who made the 2021 NXGN top 50 list of the best wonderkids in world football, will spend the 2021-22 campaign on loan at fellow Serie A side Sampdoria.

What has been said?

"Mohamed Ihattaren is a midfielder of innate class and talent," a statement on Juventus' website read. "Juventus have officially formalised his acquisition from PSV Eindhoven, a team in which he featured for in the youth system, on a contract which will tie him to the club until 2025."

Minutes later, Sampdoria confirmed his arrival for the season, saying: "President Massimo Ferrero and Sampdoria announce that they have acquired Mohamed Ihattaren from Juventus FC on a temporary basis."

Who is Ihattaren?

The midfielder joined PSV's youth academy in 2010 and rose through the ranks to make his senior debut before his 17th birthday. He soon became a first-team regular in Eindhoven but went through a rough spell earlier this year when he fell out with coach Roger Schmidt.

Ihattaren ended the campaign with 22 Eredivisie appearances after being dropped from the squad and then suffering an injury, while he has not featured for PSV this season.

"Mohamed has gone through ups and downs in the last few years," said PSV director John de Jong. "As a young prospect, his career got off to a bright start but it has taken a turn and he has not fulfilled his potential for various reasons.

"It is a great pity, in particular for Mohamed himself. We are happy for Mohamed that he has made a move to Italy and hope he will live up to his potential."

