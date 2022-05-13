Jullien reveals Celtic frustration and considers summer transfer away from Scottish champions

Celtic defender Christopher Jullien has admitted he is frustrated at his lack of game time in Glasgow and is considering leaving the newly-crowned Scottish champions this summer.

Jullien spent nearly 10 months out after a knee injury in December 2020, and during his time out Celtic brought in a new manager in Ange Postecoglou, who has wrestled the league title back from rivals Rangers.

This has been done almost entirely without Jullien, however, who has played just 16 minutes this season in a Scottish Cup game against Raith Rovers on February 13.

How does Jullien feel about his lack of minutes?

Jullien can understand why Postecoglou has not picked him - with Celtic lifting their 10th Scottish Premiership title in 11 seasons this year - but personally admits the lack of opportunities has been galling.

He has rarely even been named on the bench by the Australian coach, with just three unused sub roles in the league to his name in 2021-22.

Speaking exclusively to GOAL, Jullien said: "Since mid-January, I feel 100%, after that it is the choices of the coach. It belongs to him and he is successful: we have been champions since Wednesday and in December we won the cup.

"For my part, I told the coach in January that I was ready to go. Now it's his choice and sometimes he doesn't name me on the bench because he prefers to take a midfielder who can play in central defence. I'm unsatisfied with my playing time this season because it's frustrating and all I want is to be on the pitch."

Will Jullien move on from Celtic?

Jullien was an important player under Postecoglou's predecessor Neil Lennon, after being signed from Toulouse in a £7.2 million deal in July 2019.

The 29-year-old centre-back helped Celtic win the domestic treble in 2019-20, but now he is on the outside, he feels he may have given all he can in Glasgow and is willing to accept a new challenge.

Article continues below

He said: "Despite the fact that I gave everything for this club and I would have liked to bring more to the team this year, the playing time is not there at all.

"I still have a year left of my contract here and I would like to continue playing but my priority is to be on the pitch. In my situation and with this current playing time, it is not possible."

Further Reading