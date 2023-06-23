Jose Mourinho quits UEFA board after just two months following four-match ban for branding Premier League referee Anthony Taylor a ‘f*cking disgrace’

- Portuguese invited to join group
WHAT HAPPENED? The outspoken Portuguese was invited to join an organisation set up by ex-AC Milan star Zvonimir Boban and former referee Roberto Rosetti in April – with several illustrious former players and coaches charged with the task of delivering positive change. Mourinho has, however, sensationally walked away from his role after being hit with a four-match ban for his foul-mouthed tirade aimed in the direction of Premier League match official Antony Taylor following Roma’s penalty shootout defeat to Sevilla in the Europa League final.
WHAT THEY SAID: Mourinho has said in a letter sent to UEFA, which was not addressed to president Aleksandar Ceferin: “Dear Mr. Boban, in thanking you for the invitation you extended to me to be a member of the UEFA Football Board, I regret to inform you that, effective immediately, I will be renouncing to my participation in this group. The conditions which I so strongly believed in when I joined are no longer standing and I felt the obligation to take this decision. I kindly ask that you also communicate my decision to the President Mr. Aleksander Ceferin. Kind regards, Jose Mourinho.”
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mourinho was incensed by the performance of Taylor and his team of officials during a continental showpiece in Budapest and was caught on camera branding the English referee a “f*cking disgrace”.
WHAT NEXT? Mourinho collected three red cards during the 2022-23 campaign, as he butted heads with Serie A officials on a regular basis, and has seen a move to Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain speculated on as he approaches the final year of his contract in Italy.