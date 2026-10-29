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Alvino Hanafi

'It is never easy!' – Jonathan Tah lifts lid on hard work behind Bayern's big scorelines

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Bayern Munich defender Jonathan Tah insisted that big scorelines require immense daily work after the Bavarians hit Magdeburg for six in the DFB-Pokal. Tah praised the professional standards maintained across the squad despite missing key figures.

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Tah anchors defensive line in comfortable cup win

Jonathan Tah anchored Bayern Munich's defense during their commanding 6-1 DFB-Pokal victory against Magdeburg at the Allianz Arena. Five different scorers hit the target as Bayern comfortably advanced to the round of 16.

Despite the lopsided scoreline, Magdeburg proved competitive in the opening 45 minutes, hitting the post before half-time.

Tah emphasized that the final result was built on relentless defensive organization.

Defender dismisses myth of effortless victories

Speaking post-match, Tah hit back at suggestions that Bayern's heavy victories are straightforward. "I don’t think it’s ever easy," Tah declared.

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"It’s often seen that way on the outside because we record big wins, but you have to work hard for it to look easy on the outside."

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"The opponents were brave and tried to make things happen... but over time we got into our rhythm and the momentum swung our way," the German defender explained.

Squad unity overrides staff and player absences

Tah praised the dressing room's maturity in dealing with ongoing player absences and the temporary unavailability of their head coach. "It doesn’t matter who’s on the pitch, who comes in: we stick together as a team," Tah stated.

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"I’d be lying if I said it doesn’t affect us. We’re all human and of course you sympathise."

"But we have to deal with it in a professional manner and the best thing we can do for those who aren’t here right now is to produce what we produced on the pitch," he added.

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Focus shifts to heavyweight clash against Dortmund

Tah praised the team's application across back-to-back fixtures as they prepare for Saturday's Der Klassiker against Borussia Dortmund.

Bayern enter the marquee league fixture backed by strong momentum and defensive stability.

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The Bavarians aim to protect their league lead at the Allianz Arena.

A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.

 

Football Story

Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.

 

Areas of Expertise

Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .

 

Favourite Footballing Memory

Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.

 

My All-Time XI

It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.

 