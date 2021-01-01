Jimenez to return from fractured skull this season as Wolves boss Nuno delivers ‘totally confident’ update

The Mexico international striker has been out of out since November, but he is back in light training and edging his way into contention

Raul Jimenez is set to make a long-awaited return to action this season, claims Nuno, with the Wolves boss “totally confident” that the Mexico international will figure again before the 2020-21 campaign comes to a close.

The 29-year-old striker has been out of action since suffering a fractured skull during the Premier League meeting with Arsenal in November.

It has been a long road to recovery, but Nuno expects a talismanic presence to come back into contention at some stage this term.

What has been said?

Quizzed on the likelihood of Jimenez playing again this season, Nuno has told reporters: “I am totally confident. For sure. We have to be very aware of the circumstances and avoid any kind of contact. He has been able to participate in the initial part of the training sessions.

“Just him being with his team-mates is a big help for him, and for us. We are following the right protocols with no rush, but we're delighted Raul is getting better day by day.”

What happened to Jimenez?

During the game at Emirates Stadium on November 29, Jimenez suffered a sickening clash of heads with Arsenal defender David Luiz. He was given lengthy on-field treatment before being stretchered off and immediately rushed to hospital.

Surgery has been undergone since then, with tentative steps taken through a gruelling rehabilitation programme.

Jimenez has, however, always maintained that the plan is to earn a recall before the current campaign is out.

He has been working without a ball for some time as he builds up his fitness and sharpness, with the intention being to step things up again over the coming weeks.

How many games do Wolves have left to take in?

Nuno’s men have a further 13 Premier League games left this season. The first of those will see them travel to Newcastle on Saturday.

Manchester City, Liverpool, West Ham, Tottenham and Everton all figure on Wolves’ fixture list from this point, while a home date with Manchester United will be staged on the final day.

That meeting is due to take place on May 23 and Mexican frontman Jimenez – who has 48 goals for Wolves to his name – will be hoping to be back in the fold by then.

