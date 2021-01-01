Jimenez could make Mexico's Olympics squad, says Martino

The 29-year-old has been out of action since November because of a fractured skull

Gerardo Martino is confident Mexico striker Raul Jimenez will be available for the Olympics this summer.

The Wolves striker has been sidelined since November with a fractured skull, though the Premier League side expect him to feature again before the end of the season.

The 29-year-old has been training with El Tri again, however, and the coach is sure he will be fit to play in the summer tournament.

What has been said?

"Raul is good. He's training normally with us, apart from contact training. He's not doing that," Martino told reporters.

"When there are some physical contact training exercises, we get him training separately with another member of the coaching staff.

"In terms of how he's progressing, we are adhering to the protocols the Wolves team have given us.

"He hasn't yet started to engage in contact training at his club, and we are monitoring him medically and in training on the pitch. We are certainly responding to what his team wants in his training."

He added: "I think we need to see when his club will decide to play him, when he gets the green light from doctors definitively.

"If Raul doesn't get back playing towards the end of the season, I think that means we have much less of a chance of having him available.

"If he does, there is a lot more time looking forward to the Gold Cup and the Olympic Games and him being available for those games.

"But it all depends on what happens at Wolves in the coming 50 days."

Jimenez in 2020-21

Jimenez made just 10 Premier League appearances for Wolves this season and scored three goals before his injury against Arsenal last year.

The former Benfica star has played 86 games for Mexico and scored 26 times.

What next for Mexico?

Mexico face Wales and Costa Rica in friendlies on Saturday and Tuesday respectively.

They then take on Costa Rica in the Nations League before their Olympics campaign begins.

The Olympics' football competition runs from July 21 to August 7.

