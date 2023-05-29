Jesse Marsch in demand! Ex-Leeds boss in contention for Monaco job amid USMNT speculation

Former Leeds boss and U.S. men's national team target Jesse Marsch is among the candidates to take over from Philippe Clement at Monaco.

Marsch available for hire since February

One of leading candidates for the USMNT

Monaco interested after poor season under Clement

WHAT HAPPENED? Marsch was relieved of his duties at the Premier League club back in February, but saw his short-term successors Javi Gracia and Sam Allardyce experienced no better luck in Yorkshire as Leeds' relegation was confirmed on Sunday. The former RB Leipzig coach is one of the leading candidates to land the U.S. national team role, but CBS Sports is now reporting that Ligue 1 side Monaco are interested in hiring the American.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Current head coach Clement has overseen just one win in his last six matches in the league, as the principality side have dropped to sixth on goal difference with just one Ligue 1 fixture remaining. A finish outside the league's top four will condemn Monaco to a season without European football of any sort, which will have significant ramifications for the club's finances and overall spending ability.

AND WHAT'S MORE: It will also have huge consequences for Clement, who CBS Sports note is likely to lose his job, and the club have earmarked Marsch as a leading candidate. The news may serve as a wake-up call for the U.S. Federation, who have come under criticism for their stagnated approach to finding the successor to World Cup coach Gregg Berhalter. While interim boss Antony Hudson currently holds the reins, no official offer is reported to have reached Marsch - potentially allowing Monaco to swoop in ahead of next season.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? The American is in high demand, and the Stars and Stripes hierarchy may need to move quickly if they are serious about getting their man. For Clement at Monaco, meanwhile, his fate looks all but sealed, as the principality outfit need a win at home to Toulouse on Sunday to stand any chance of landing a European spot.