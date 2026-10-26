Jamie Carragher urges Man Utd to ditch Michael Carrick and appoint 'best manager in the Premier League'

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Jamie Carragher believes Manchester United must target Aston Villa boss Unai Emery if they decide to sack Michael Carrick. The former Liverpool defender praised the Spaniard's remarkable track record but suggested he needs a move to Old Trafford to conquer Europe.

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Carrick under immense pressure at Old Trafford

Carrick is fighting to save his job at United following a disastrous 3-0 home defeat against Bournemouth. The Red Devils have endured a miserable start to the campaign, winning just two of their opening 12 matches in all competitions. They currently sit 16th in the Premier League table and hover a single point above the relegation zone. With results continuing to spiral, a managerial change appears increasingly inevitable.

Former Liverpool defender Carragher has now weighed in on the situation. He insists that Aston Villa manager Emery should be the absolute priority for the United hierarchy if a vacancy arises.

Carragher praises the best in the league

Emery has completely transformed Villa since his arrival in 2022. He successfully secured Champions League qualification and led the club to Europa League glory last season.

"He is a manager I look at when I think about Manchester United," Carragher told Sky Sports. "People say behind the scenes at Aston Villa, he runs the whole club. Sir Alex Ferguson did that at Manchester United. It’s not just the United way, it’s the way in football generally.

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"I think Emery is the best manager in the Premier League. But I’ve got this thing with him. Yes, his record in the Europa League is amazing, but surely somebody who is that successful wants to be known in the Champions League?"

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Proving himself at a true football giant

Despite glittering success with Sevilla and Villarreal, Emery endured difficult spells at Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal. Carragher feels the 54-year-old still has a point to prove at an elite European powerhouse.

"He wants to win the Champions League. He’s not going to do that at Aston Villa," Carragher explained. "He’s had two experiences that haven’t gone particularly well for him, Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal. And I just think surely he would want that opportunity to prove himself at an absolute giant of a football club. Sorry, Villa fans."

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Other candidates open to the United job

Luring Emery away from Villa will not be a simple task for the United board. Recent reports indicate that the Spaniard remains fully committed to his ongoing project, while Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler reportedly shares a similar stance regarding his current role.

However, the Red Devils do have other viable options if they decide to part ways with Carrick. Former Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe and ex-Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann are both reportedly open to taking the job. Antonio Conte would also accept an offer to manage United. However, the Italian tactician has dropped further down their list of preferred candidates as they consider their next move.