ISL 2020-21: Robbie Fowler - East Bengal are closer to where we want to be

Fowler feels that East Bengal may need more time to catch the other teams...

Robbie Fowler is expecting an improved performance from against following the 0-2 defeat against on their (ISL) debut.

The Englishman preferred to focus on the positives from the loss and believes that the Red and Golds possess enough quality to produce better results.

"For us, to put in a performance like that against the team who were champions last year, it was not a bad performance. They made it difficult for us. It shows how important that first goal is in football. I think ATK [Mohun Bagan] are a team who, if they score first, they shut shop and stop you from playing - that's what happened to us.

"The plan is to go out and score in every game. We had plenty of shots. Some days it goes for you, some days it doesn't. Let's not get too carried away with the one game that we have not scored in. I think we are a team who creates [a lot of] chances and eventually, those chances will turn into goals," he said.

The former Brisbane Roar boss was all praise for Sergio Lobera's Mumbai City but is counting on his team to secure full points.

"Whenever you get beaten, you can't wait for the next game to try and rectify that. I hope the result isn't behind the players (on the players' minds). What can happen now is you can turn that disappointment (of the derby defeat) into joy by producing a better result," Fowler continued.

"I think when we analyse Mumbai and we look at the manager (Sergio Lobera) and what he achieved last year, it was fantastic. He's signed a lot of players from his old club ( ) and they were champions of the league last season. It's the same for every team - you have to show absolute respect for them. We will try and put in a performance that we can be proud of."

The 45-year-old turned it all down to the lack of preparation time as compared to the other teams and expects East Bengal to find their identity sooner than later.

"The preparations have not been ideal for us but we accept that there is no good reason to look for excuses. The players have bought in, what we are trying to achieve and from our performance in the last game, our identity was almost there - the way we want to play football and it's never easy.

"When you're playing catch-up with the other teams, you have to wait a little longer and we might have to wait for a few more games before you see the best of our team but we are getting close to where we want to be," Fowler concluded.