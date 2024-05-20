Phil Foden, Erik ten Hag and the winners and losers of the 2023-24 Premier League season

Pep Guardiola inevitably won another title, but there were plenty of other storylines for fans to enjoy and despair that over the past nine months

Well, there you have it then, the 2023-24 Premier League season is done and dusted and, for all the giddy talk of a three-way fight for top spot, Manchester City once again finished first - and nobody was in the least bit surprised.

Still, while the title race ended up proving anti-climatic - injuries eventually took their toll on Liverpool and while Arsenal were good, they were still not good enough - the campaign did not lack for drama or compelling storylines.

Tottenham suffered a serious case of 'Spursiness' after a storming start to the season, Manchester United were atrocious throughout, while Cole Palmer almost single-handedly dragged Chelsea into Europe. Jurgen Klopp bid an emotional goodbye to Anfield after getting Liverpool back into the Champions League, but Aston Villa's qualification was even more impressive and historic.

So, who were the big winners and losers of the Premier League season? GOAL breaks it all down...