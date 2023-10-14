Inter chief makes surprise Andre Onana transfer admission after goalkeeper endures nightmare start to life at Man Utd

Inter CEO Giuseppe Marotta refused to rule out the chance of re-signing Andre Onana from Manchester United in the future.

Inter could re-sign Onana in future

Joined Man Utd this summer from Inter

Did not have an ideal start to life in England

WHAT HAPPENED? Just one season after Inter signed Onana for free from Ajax, the Italian side sold the Cameroonian goalkeeper for a base price of €51 million (£43.8m/$57.3m). While the club currently have Yan Sommer between the sticks, the club's chief executive officer Marotta hinted that they could consider re-signing the custodian in the future.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters, the Inter CEO said, "I can't predict the future, but in football, anything can happen. For sure, it was a great chapter for Onana and for us. It was also a successful deal to sign him for free and sell for that money."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Since joining the Red Devils in the summer, Onana has experienced a rough patch of form having conceded 19 goals in 11 matches for the club thus far. He has leaked 12 goals in the Premier League as his club languish in the 10th position on the league table.

WHAT NEXT? The 27-year-old will be next seen in action for his club when they take on Sheffield United on October 21 in the Premier League.