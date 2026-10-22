INEOS back Jason Wilcox to make final decision on Michael Carrick's future after Manchester United's defeat to Como

Share Follow GOAL on Google

Manchester United co-owners INEOS have handed director of football Jason Wilcox full authority to determine whether under-fire head coach Michael Carrick remains in charge at Old Trafford. Club chiefs are assessing their options after Wednesday's humbling 4-1 Champions League defeat away at Como compounded a dismal start to the campaign.

Advertisement

Boardroom chiefs delegate managerial call

According to TEAMtalk, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the Old Trafford hierarchy will fully support Wilcox if the sporting chief decides to relieve Carrick of his duties. Appointed permanently last summer after securing Champions League football, the head coach has overseen the club's worst league start since 1986 alongside a League Cup exit. Nevertheless, club insiders insist no immediate dismissal is planned despite Wednesday's humiliation against Cesc Fabregas' side.

Recruitment shortfalls mitigate dismal form

Getty Images

Although Wilcox continues to stand by his manager for now, recruitment figures privately accept that summer transfer shortcomings left the squad short of the depth required to compete across multiple fronts.

Despite landing their three primary central-midfield targets, the hierarchy failed to sign a desired left-back and an additional forward during the closing days of the window. In the dressing room, Lisandro Martinez's remarks after losing to Atletico Madrid were viewed as supportive of the boss, and players largely remain behind him.

However, captain Bruno Fernandes appeared to question the tactical setup in Italy after the Red Devils became the first English club in history to concede inside the opening two minutes of consecutive European fixtures.

Advertisement Advertisement

High-profile contenders monitor Old Trafford

While United are not actively seeking an immediate change in the dugout, Wilcox and director of recruitment Christopher Vivell are being kept informed of potential successors as they evaluate the club's trajectory.

Former Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte remains keen on the post, with his representatives maintaining regular contact to push his case. Elsewhere, ex-Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe is ready to return to management for a suitable project, though it remains unclear whether he would view the Old Trafford role as the right fit should Wilcox decide to act.

Four-game gauntlet defines dugout survival

Getty Images

Carrick now faces a pivotal four-match spell prior to the November international break to salvage his position and lift the mood around the club. That testing run begins with a must-win Premier League home clash against Bournemouth this weekend before domestic meetings with Chelsea and Aston Villa. United are also scheduled to face Roma in the Champions League as Wilcox closely monitors whether results improve.