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Former Germany captain Ilkay Gundogan has insisted that he has no intention of leaving Galatasaray during the upcoming January transfer window despite being restricted to a peripheral role this season. The 36-year-old midfielder has managed just 74 minutes on the pitch so far, yet remains determined to win more silverware in Turkey.

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Veteran playmaker rejects winter departure

Gundogan has shut down speculation linking him with a mid-season move away from Istanbul despite struggling for regular game time during the 2026-27 campaign. The 82-cap former Germany international joined the 26-time Turkish champions on a two-year free transfer in September 2025 after scoring 65 goals and winning 14 major trophies across 358 appearances for Manchester City. Galatasaray currently sit top of the Super Lig table on 28 points after winning their last six competitive matches.

Midfielder stays professional on bench

Speaking to Sky Sport about his lack of minutes during his team's winning streak, Gundogan said: "In professional football, you have to be realistic: nobody is completely satisfied when they're playing very little or not at all. At the same time, I'm extremely happy for the team that we're on such a great run right now. Every week, I'm itching to get out on the pitch."

Explaining his approach on the training ground, he continued: "I came here to bring my experience to the table after my years in Germany, England, and Spain. But as a professional, there's only one way to handle a phase like this: stay professional and give your best in training every single day so that we continue to be this successful as a team."

German star dismisses retirement plans

Insisting that he is concentrating "fully on my fitness and my work so that I'm in the shape the team needs", the veteran ruled out a January exit: "A winter move is not on my radar right now. I want to celebrate more trophies with Gala next summer."

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Although his contract expires in June 2027, he will not hang up his boots at the end of the season: "What I can already state clearly is that I want to keep playing professional football beyond the summer. I feel in absolute top physical condition right now. When my opportunity comes around again, I'll be ready. Everything else is out of my hands."

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Already holding a UEFA B Licence with long-term coaching ambitions, he previously addressed a potential return to former club Nurnberg in the summer by saying: "Of course I can imagine returning - in whatever capacity. Whether that's for another year or two as a player, or perhaps as a club official or coach."

Coaching ambitions await after playing

Despite those summer remarks, the report states that rejoining Nurnberg - where Gundogan played between 2009 and 2011 - as a player is unrealistic. Instead, the midfielder will spend the coming months fighting to win back his place in the Galatasaray starting XI as they look to extend their lead atop the Super Lig after the international break.

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Once his deal expires next summer, the former City captain will evaluate new playing options before eventually moving into coaching.