"I still want to play football as often as possible, because that is what I love most," Ilkay Gündogan told Manchester City fans in an emotional statement in September 2025 as he explained his free transfer to Galatasaray Istanbul. Despite his advancing age, he said he still felt fit: "I truly believe I can continue to play at a high level for a Champions League team." The now 35-year-old could also play for his favourite childhood club, "in a country that means so much to me". He marked the contract signing with a childhood photo of himself wearing a Gala cap, which he had posted shortly beforehand.

Almost exactly 13 months later, Gündogan's hopes have faded. The playing time he craves has dwindled to eleven minutes across two matches. Most recently, he watched six consecutive Süper Lig matches from the bench without playing a minute. Wearing his childhood club's shirt offers little consolation now. Even so, the usually level-headed veteran's public outburst on Saturday came as a surprise.

After another 90 minutes on the bench against Kasimpasa, Gündogan faced a question about whether he felt ready for Tuesday's Champions League reunion with his former club FC Barcelona. "I'm not playing, so why should I be ready?" he replied. The remark stirred Turkey's press and fans, prompting Galatasaray coach Okan Buruk to play it down. "I think Ilkay's statement was misunderstood. The lad may have been a little tense after the match because he warmed up and then wasn't brought on," he said, according to journalist Burhan Can Terzi, adding: "I didn't attach much importance to it, because Ilkay trains well and is waiting to play."

Buruk's explanation is unlikely to satisfy Gündogan. A departure looks ever closer, though his slide towards the bench did not come out of nowhere.

Ilkay Gündogan under fire: Why his spell on the bench had been coming

Galatasaray's passionate supporters gave Gündogan a rapturous welcome, but his struggle to adapt soon became clear. The midfielder, once virtually adored by Pep Guardiola for his technique and intelligence on the ball, had still played regularly after returning to the Sky Blues following his one-year spell at Barca. He made an impressive 54 appearances, including 33 in the Premier League and ten in the Champions League. A regular starting place in Turkey's top flight, undoubtedly weaker in quality, must have seemed within reach. Gündogan's farewell post suggested he thought so too.

That expectation proved misplaced. Gündogan played regularly at first, but never established himself as an undisputed starter. Across 32 league and Champions League appearances, he came on twelve times and went off 15 times. Now his shirt number rarely even lights up on the substitution board. Newspapers, pundits and social media critics keep making the same complaints, familiar to his team-mate Leroy Sane too: Gündogan is too slow, has too little influence on matches and lacks fitness.

"The shortcomings have been known for two and a half months, and then İlkay is brought on – and has no presence on the pitch at all. Some people at the training centre say he doesn't run fast enough," former Turkey international Nihat Kahveci said after Gündogan's five-minute cameo in the Champions League opener against Sporting Lisbon a few weeks ago. Gündogan's wife subsequently clashed online with disappointed Cim Bom fans. Responding to vicious insults directed at her husband on social media, she said: "If you want to know why Ilkay isn't playing, ask your coach, not me."

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High earner's contract is expiring: Ilkay Gündogan denies rumour

Reports suggest Gündogan will not extend his contract, which expires at the end of the season. The Turkish daily Sabah even reports that Gala would push for a move in the winter. The club reportedly want to act quickly to remove his reported annual salary of €4.5 million from the wage bill. Buruk is also said to have no plans to give him a bigger role over the rest of the season.

Gündogan, meanwhile, told Mundo Deportivo that he is not considering a move. "The transfer rumours are not true. I want to stay here beyond the winter transfer window and give everything to win another title with Galatasaray." The report named no potential buyers, another reason to doubt the story.

Come the summer, an ambitious former club from Germany could offer him a way out. Not BVB, but second-division side 1. FC Nürnberg. After a flying start to the season featuring impressive attacking football under coach Miroslav Klose, and thanks to an impressive transfer policy and youth development, the Franconian club sit second in the table with 17 points from seven matches.

Ilkay Gündogan: A return to his old love?

Gündogan began his professional career at Nürnberg in 2009. Rumours of a return have persisted for years, partly because he has repeatedly spoken about the possibility. "Of course I can imagine coming back. In whatever role. Whether that's for another year or two as a player, or perhaps as an official or coach – I don't know. Anything is possible," Gündogan said in a Sky interview in July.

Promotion to the Bundesliga would probably be a prerequisite for a return that would delight football romantics and FCN supporters in particular. A winter reunion would have faced a financial obstacle anyway, unless Galatasaray unexpectedly terminate Gündogan's contract. A loan would not offer a short-term solution either. Under FIFA regulations, a professional returning from a loan must still have at least one year left on their contract with their parent club, or a corresponding option to extend it, so they cannot be offloaded and left without a club.

If Gündogan puts up with his situation for another six months, he could join Nürnberg on a free transfer in the summer. He would finally be back at his old club, doing what he loves most: playing football.

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Ilkay Gündogan's professional clubs