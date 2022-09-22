'I prefer not to talk about Messi' - Ex-Barcelona boss Setien reflects on 'uncomfortable' spell at Camp Nou

- Setien fell out with Messi at Barca
- Recalls 'uncomfortable situations'
- Sarabia elaborates on Messi-Setien relationship
WHAT HAPPENED? Setien had a topsy-turvy relationship with Messi during his eight-month tenure at Barcelona, which ended in dismissal following the club's 8-2 humiliation against Bayern Munich in the Champions League. Two years on from his departure, the 63-year-old coach has opened up on his turbulent stint at Camp Nou in a show called the 'Setien Report' which is set to air on Movistar Plus+, but he would not be drawn on the reported tension between him and Messi.
WHAT THEY SAID: Setien said in a short extract from the programme: "There are specific situations that are uncomfortable. I prefer not to talk about Messi."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Eder Sarabia, who was Setien's assistant coach at Barca, added on their struggles with Messi, who left Barca in the summer of 2021 before joining Paris Saint-Germain: "At the beginning I had a very good relationship, it's true that then it deteriorated a bit because of the results and the situation at the club, which wasn't the best. I don't think he was completely happy. That's what led to his departure from Barcelona."
IN THREE PHOTOS:
WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? The 35-year-old forward will next be in action with Argentina when the Albiceleste play two friendlies against Honduras and Jamaica on September 24 and 28 respectively.